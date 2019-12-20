Fifteen and counting

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The youth and high school Runner of the Year recipients from the Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year Banquet pose on Dec. 8 at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

photo by Theo Tate Cassius Havis and Jessica Markel of Alton pose with their Runner of the Year awards on Dec. 8.

Even though she was on crutches, Zoey Lewis was determined to come to the Alton Road Runners Cross Country Runner of the Year Banquet on Dec. 8.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” the Civic Memorial senior said.

Lewis was one of 28 runners being honored at the 15th annual event at Bluff City Grill in Alton. A total of 14 area schools, along with 4 youth runners, were recognized in an event that included a chicken dinner. Boys and girls runner of the year awards were given to each school.

The banquet took place at Bluff City Grill for the fourth year in a row. Alton Road Runners president and East Alton-Wood River cross country coach Russ Colona was the emcee.

“He’s a funny guy,” Alton senior Cassius Havis said. “He’s super cool. I love him to death.”

The high school winners from the Riverbend were Havis and Jessica Markel of Alton, Lewis and Mark Eldridge from Civic Memorial, Megan Douglas and Evan Merritt of EA-WR, Riley Vickrey and Jake Rummerfield of Marquette Catholic and Janelynn Wirth and Carlos Ruvalcaba of Roxana.

Lewis won her second Runner of the Year award. She also received an award in her freshman year, which was the last time she came to the event.

“I thought it was fun,” Lewis said. “It was interesting to see people I ran with since my freshman year and how good they have gotten since their freshmen years because I’ve seen some of the same people I saw here when I was a freshman.”

Lewis spent the final month of the cross country season with fractured femurs on both legs. Still, the injuries didn’t prevent the senior from turning in a strong season that included five top-10 finishes and a trip to sectionals.

“I’ve always been super passionate about running, especially since it’s my senior year,” said Lewis, who won a Madison County small-school individual championship in her freshman year. “I just wanted to finish my season strong and that’s exactly what I did.”

Colona said he was amazed with Lewis’ performance this season.

“She finished the season with the stress fractures and she was running on that,” he said. “I say that’s tough to do.”

At this year’s banquet, Lewis was part of a solid girls group. Out of the 14 girls winners, six of them qualified for state, including Vickrey and Wirth.

“This is probably the most outstanding girls group that we have ever had here,” Colona said.

Godfrey residents Monica Klockenkemper and Madeline Healey and brothers James and Henry Senaldi were the Young Runner of the Year recipients. EA-WR graduate William McLemore and CM cross country coach Jake Peal were the winners of the Allen B. Tuetken Service Award.

The guest speaker was Nick Schwartz, who was a state champion in the 1,600-meter run for Centralia High School in the late 1980s and headed the cross country and track teams at Alton from 1997-2000.

“He had a lot of good things to say,” Havis said.

During his speech, Schwartz talked about the successful career of his daughter, Jenna, who won state titles in cross country and track while at Waterloo High and is now competing at the University of Missouri.

“I’m not suggesting that every one can have that kind of individual success,” Schwartz said. “But if you do train smart and do what your body needs to do, take care of yourselves, slow down and recover, you can do amazing things.”

2019 Riverbend cross country highlights

Marquette Catholic’s Riley Vickrey, Roxana’s Carlos Ruvalcaba and the Roxana girls cross country team qualified for state

Roxana swept Madison County titles in both boys and girls divisions

Roxana’s Janelynn Wirth became the program’s first runner since Tori Fulgham in 2009 to win a regional title

Marquette boys win Prairie State Conference title

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter