Fighting like Warriors

The Granite City Warriors wrestling team is looking forward to hosting another regional tournament this year.

The eight-team, Class 3A Granite City Regional is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 8 at Memorial Gymnasium. It’s the second year in a row the Warriors will play host to a regional.

“It’s nice because our guys can sleep in their own bed,” second-year Granite City coach John Venne said.

But they have to compete without one of their top wrestlers, David Groetecke.

Groetecke, a senior, is recovering from a near-fatal car crash outside Granite City on Jan. 11, fracturing his neck and shoulder and suffering a collapsed lung and brain trauma.

“It’s definitely hard to see that happen to your teammate, but we still have to fight hard in the room every day,” said senior George Kisor, who has known Groetecke since seventh grade. “That’s what he wants.”

Since the crash, there has been massive support from the community. Restaurants around the city held fundraisers to help pay for medical bills, including Dairy Queen on Jan. 15 and Nick’s Bar and Grill on Jan. 22, Groetecke’s 18th birthday.

Also, two sets of T-shirts were made. One set is black and teal and says, ‘Fight Like a Warrior David Groetecke.’ The other one is grey and says, ‘Groetecke Strong.’

In the Warriors’ senior night match against Waterloo on Jan. 30 at Memorial Gymnasium, several of Groetecke’s family members attended on his behalf. Granite City beat the Bulldogs 47-27 for its sixth win of the season.

Venne said the wrestling team appreciated the support of Groetecke and is hoping the senior will get well soon.

“I just want him to be OK and be all right and make a good recovery and be able to have a long fulfilling life for himself,” he said.

The Granite City coach had high hopes for Groetecke this season. A year ago, he won 16 matches and placed fourth in the 160-pound weight class at the Granite City Regional, coming up one place short of qualifying for sectionals. This year, he had a second-place finish at the Joe Bee Memorial Tournament and placed ninth in the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament at 170.

“He was the guy we looked at as him being regional champion this year and qualifying for sectionals and possibly qualifying for state,” Venne said. “That’s a huge loss, not just for our team, but more importantly, it’s a loss for him as an individual because his goal was to be a state qualifier this year. He was definitely headed in the right direction to make that happen for himself. It’s a very unfortunate thing that he’s going to be robbed of that opportunity.”

The Warriors have been getting solid contributions from other wrestlers such as Kisor, senior Michael Boyd, sophomore Mason Kelly and freshmen Dylan Boyd and Dorian Arguelles. Michael Boyd leads the team in pins with 23, Kisor and Kelly placed at the Schmitt Tournament, Dylan Boyd has more than 30 victories at 106 and Arguelles has 17 wins at heavyweight.

“They’re getting better and they’re improving,” Venne said. “We got a lot of guys who are making bigger strides as the season goes along. My main focus is to do whatever I can to help make my kids the best prepared and good as they can be to get ready in regionals and work to advance to sectionals and get some guys to state.”

