First Community Credit Union teams with SIUE for Vadalabene Center naming rights

First Community Credit Union has acquired the naming rights for the arena within Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Vadalabene Center for $2.3 million over the next 10 years. Beginning immediately, the facility will be known as First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The partnership represents the largest corporate naming rights arrangement at SIUE. The initial term is for 10 years through June 30, 2029. One two-year extension is provided, making the potential end date June 30, 2031.

“This is a wonderful example of emerging community relationships,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “We thank First Community for their generosity, as well as their enthusiasm for higher education in general and SIUE specifically.”

First Community has more than 40 locations across the St. Louis area, including branches in Glen Carbon and seven other Illinois communities.

“We are extremely pleased to be in Illinois and growing our branch network there,” said Glenn D. Barks, First Community chief executive officer. “We truly believe that we have all the services families need for every stage of their lives, so a partnership with SIUE makes perfect sense.”

“Partnerships such as this have a transformational effect on many constituencies — most notably for us, our student-athletes,” said Tim Hall, director of athletics. “Our relationship with First Community will allow us to serve our student-athletes on a higher level, whether in the areas of strength and conditioning, academic support services, or nutrition and mental well-being. We look forward to a strong working relationship with First Community.”

“I want to thank First Community president and CEO Glenn Barks and Vice President of Marketing Laura Alfeldt, as well as Tad Middleton and Peak Sports Management for all their support,” said Jason Coomer, SIUE deputy director of athletics. “A tremendous amount of time and thoughtfulness has gone into this process. Throughout our discussions, it was evident that all involved had a sincere interest in making this partnership a reality. Without the collaborative approach that took place, this historic SIUE Athletics event would not have been possible.”

Photo gallery

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter