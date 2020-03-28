FITNESS: Quarantined and active

× Expand deagreez - stock.adobe.com Equipment green fitness ball group trainer coach student people Working out at home is more important than ever. Granite City fitness trainers and gyms are doing their best to help guide people through this pandemic.

After Dawson's Fitness and Boot Camp was closed to the public on March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak, owner Mike Dawson didn't waste time figuring out what his members needed to do to stay active.

The gym at 1815 Delmar Avenue has been offering live Facebook boot camp classes for all current members. Four trainers conduct the online classes, which run five days a week.

"It worked out very well," Dawson said. "Our trainers are doing several classes a week to keep everybody motivated and at least somewhat sane."

Dawson said in the classes, his members are also learning nutritional advice and what they can do at home.

"We've been doing that for the last two weeks since we've been closed," he said.

The coronavirus outbreak became a pandemic on March 11, forcing many businesses around the country — including gyms — to close to the public for safety reasons. Since then, people have been searching for ways on how to stay healthy.

Dawson, a 1989 GCHS graduate, said one way is to avoid panicking.

"Everybody is in a panic," he said. "I understand the panic, but we also have to live day to day as well. We have to try to keep everything at normal as possible."

Chris Janek, the owner of Tank's Training Facility at 1908 State Street, said people have to watch their diet.

"It doesn't give you the green light to eat like total crap as much as you can," Janek said. "A lot of people have been hoarding food and everything else at the stores. This isn't the time just to pig out and eat as much as you can. I know a lot of people are eating out of pure boredom. The No. 1 thing to do is to eat properly. Don't overeat. The more calories you consume, the more you have to burn off. You don't want to get fat over this time. No one knows how long we're going to be self-quarantined."

Dawson said among the activities people can do while they're quarantined are jogging, walking and doing some yard work.

"I think people just have to stay in a somewhat normal state, especially being at home and working from home," he said.

Janek's gym, which moved to State Street from Delmar Avenue in December 2014, is also closed temporarily. Janek said his members found out after the shutdown that keeping exercise equipment sanitized and practicing good hygiene are very important.

"Right before we closed, what really kind of got to everyone, making sure everyone was wiping down their equipment more and sanitizing and washing their hands more," he said. "This will teach us down the road to do more of that and hopefully that will carry over (into the future)."

High school sports in Illinois have been suspended due to coronavirus. Janek said he advises the prep athletes to continue to work out and don't stop being active.

"The only thing you can do is to do the similar movements that their coach or myself teach them and do the best they can to makeshift some sort of weight bearing and distance bearing exercises and stay positive," he said. "You can't control what the future holds. So if you give them the opportunity to play, it's going to be a blessing."

Janek said he has posted exercise videos on his gym’s Facebook page.

"I'm always willing to help people out," he said. "I have put in a couple of things in my social media post on some exercises to do, but you can't really replicate a gym, no matter how much you have at the house. It's hard to do. Not many people have their home gym equal to a gym."