FITNESS: Staying mobile is more important than ever

With gym and fitness centers closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, working out at home is more important than ever.

The fitness and health industry has enjoyed exponential growth in the past decade.

Not only is it good for the body, but the mind and soul. The community efforts of gyms, especially at the smaller levels have become social experiences and places to form relationships.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is changing this way of life for many and at the local level it’s adjusting the landscape of gym and trainers’ approaches amid social distancing efforts. It definitely has an economic impact on gyms, but all are looking for ways to help their clients through this in creative ways.

“People are using this to be lazy, when this should be the best time ever to work on yourself,” PRiDE Fitness proprietor Todd Laux said. “Get outside and walk or hike. I should probably stay in my lane, but if you ever wanted to write a book, now is the time. If you wanted to start a podcast, start a podcast. It’s a great time while you have time to work on you. Come out of this a healthier, better person than when you went into it.”

Iron House Crossfit in Godfrey has been very proactive and creative when it comes to virtually training its members.

“In addition to having full time programming and some equipment from home we’ve started doing zoom classes,” Iron House owner and trainer Corey Waltz said. “They log on at home and we may have 6-8 people and I will lead the class like they were in the gym. I run it minute to minute on a timer, keeping them on task. The cool thing about the video is I can still correct them as a coach from home. We’re doing that twice a day as well as a mobility class once a day, so we’ve got three virtual classes a day right now.”

PRiDE and Iron House focus on group weight and circuit training a lot, so this has had an effect on their community atmosphere, too. Utilizing private Facebook groups and constant communication has helped with that during this tough time.

“People are virtually holding each other responsible and keeping each other going,” Laux said. “I’ve seen a lot of them adhering to the distance thing and going for walks, too. There is hardly anything more therapeutic than going for a brisk walk.”

Laux said his women’s weight lifting class members have taken equipment home. He sends workouts for them to do and they communicate through a Facebook group page.

“We have a Facebook group page and they send a picture during the workout as sort of an accountability thing,” he said.

Waltz said at Iron House he had members pay a $25 deposit to take 3 pieces of equipment home with them during the current stay home directive. When things return to normal he wants to put that money back into the community.

“When they return the equipment we’re going to give them a $25 gift card to a local small business of their choice, so we can help out a lot of the other small businesses in the area,” Waltz said.

Virtual training provided by gyms as well as using creative techniques with household items can make working out at home fun.

The economic impact is being felt by many and the gyms are among them. Chad Campbell, owner of Functional Fitness Images in Alton relies more on individual and small group training. He’s adjusting too, as his current client base has dropped to 5-10 people.

“I’m still working with individuals, just one-on-one,” Campbell said. “I’m just waiting for April 8 to see what happens. I left it up to my clients. I’m doing a lot of virtual stuff, too; individual though, not group. I don’t rely on groups too much anyway.”

He also let clients take home some idle equipment for home training.

TPI golf training and the newly added baseball swing training at Functional Fitness Images are unavailable right now also.

Larger gyms in the area are trying to adapt too, but having a slightly more difficult time. Leisure World in Bethalto, Nautilus Fitness Center in Alton and The Max Sports in Alton have all suspended monthly fees for customers for the time being.

Nautilus does have some online classes available for members.

“I hired Claire Yanta-O’Mahoney and her parents are Miles and Mary Yanta here at the gym,” Nautilus manager Susie Sweetman said. “She lives away, but does online classes and is set up and ready to go. For Nautilus we don’t do that type of thing. We have wonderful instructors and they’re right here. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays she’s going to do online classes and split it up with mostly body weight training. She’s versed enough that she’ll be able to guide our members. She loves Nautilus, she’s an Alton girl and she’s helping us out.”

Alton’s The Max Sports owner Tom Maxwell said they are working on doing something for their clients, too.

“We’re closed at this point to protect our staff and clients,” Maxwell said. “We’re working on something to do virtually for our classes soon.”

Leisure World is totally idle for now, but manager Donna Huebner is having club calls forwarded to her and is enjoying chatting and motivating members.

“We’re encouraging people with physical fitness, but also practicing praying and embracing religion right now,” Huebner said. “Help the soul, exercise your spirit as well as your body.”

Sweetman acknowledged even for the larger gyms, the sense of community has been rocked through trying times.

“I know Nautilus is important and fitness is important, but it’s so much bigger than the finess,” Sweetman said. “It’s like you’re cut off from your family.”

There are easy and creative ways to workout at home to have some fun though. Trainers urge people to not give up.

“I like to do rucking, where you put a heavy backpack on and walk like someone just yelled free ice cream; just take off and go,” Laux said.

Waltz said using household items in outside-of-the-box ways can really help workouts.

“One of the cool things with all the gyms being shut down, is there are so many people going online and posting free body weight workouts,” Waltz said. “If you have any motivation at all there is no excuse to not find a good workout to keep you busy. As one of our fun workouts that has deadlifts in it, we did couch deadlifts instead. You can have a lot of fun with it if you’re a little creative. We’re going to try to put out a couple videos a week to turn home products into workout equipment.”

Ultimately the goal is to stay motivated and keep moving to stimulate the mind, body and soul in the safest ways possible.

“You’re hardcore workout people are some of the most resilient people you’ll find,” Laux said. “You can shut down everything on this Earth but they will find a way to get their workouts in.”