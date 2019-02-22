COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Flyin’ Illini reunion set for Saturday

University of Illinois logo

The 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini are returning to campus this weekend to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their historic season. The Flyin’ Illini electrified the college basketball world with their fast-paced, above-the-rim style of play and advanced to the NCAA Final Four after winning a then-school record 31 games.

The Flyin’ Illini will be recognized at State Farm Center during halftime of the 11 a.m. game vs. Penn State. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to participate in a meet and greet on the court, sponsored by Gameday Spirit.

Autograph details

Once the final buzzer has sounded, fans can begin lining up for the autograph session. The line will form in the lower concourse behind section 115 and wrap through the main west lobby and then upstairs to the upper concourse. Select members of the Flyin’ Illini will be seated at tables on the court. Autographs will begin shortly after the game has concluded and last until approximately 2:30 p.m. To keep the line moving and accommodate as many fans as possible, each fan will be limited to one item signed per player.

Several players, coaches and staff from the Flyin’ Illini are expected to be in attendance for Saturday’s reunion, including Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Kendall Gill, Lowell Hamilton, Stephen Bardo, Marcus Liberty, Larry Smith, Ervin Small and P.J. Bowman. Bardo will also be calling the game for Big Ten Network (note: returning players subject to change).

Ticket package

A special Flyin’ Illini 4-Pack ticket offer for $89 is available for purchase for the Penn State game. Individual tickets for the PSU game start at $35, but they’re just $22.25 each with the 4-Pack.

Commemorative poster

A commemorative Flyin’ Illini poster will be handed out to the first 1,500 fans who enter State Farm Center. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23.

Flyin’ Illini apparel

Gameday Spirit is selling special Flyin’ Illini apparel at their stores, online, as well as at State Farm Center during the game and on the court after the game.

Flyin’ Illini bobbleheads still available

The 30th anniversary commemorative Flyin’ Illini bobblehead set is still available for purchase through fightingillini.com and at Gameday Spirit.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter