Flyin' Redbirds

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Deonte McGoy competes in the 100-meter dash at the Norm Armstrong Invitational on April 6 at Belleville West.

The 2019 indoor season was good to the Alton boys track team.

The Redbirds won two meet championships, earned awards in four events at the Illinois Top Times state indoor meet and set seven school records.

"We're pretty happy with how things are going," Alton coach Jeff White said.

Now, the Redbirds hope that success will carry over into the outdoor season. Last year, Alton qualified for the Class 3A state meet in Charleston in three events.

"The first goal when I came here, we needed to compete with other schools in regular meets," White said. "Then our goal was to get some kids to qualify for state, which we've done every year since I've been here. Now, the next goal is to run on Saturday in the state finals and we think we have a group that can meet that goal this year."

Seniors Deonte McGoy, Ju'Qui Womack, Jaden Singleton and Joe Morrissey, juniors Cassius Havis and Dasani Stewart and sophomores Tim Johnson, Kegan Bratton and Kavontay Samelton have been among the top performers for the Redbirds.

"They keep working every week," McGoy said. "I try to push them and we push each other to be better every week."

McGoy has been valuable for the Redbirds in the sprint events since he joined the team last year. He was a member of the 400 and 800-meter relay teams that qualified for state in 2018. This year, he won the 100-meter dash at the O’Fallon Relays, placed second in the 100 and third in the 200 at the Norm Armstrong Invitational and earned three medals at the Illinois Top Times meet.

"I wished I would have started in my freshman year of running track," McGoy said. "I came in last year working and working and trying to get faster and this year, I'm trying to be perfect in everything I do."

Havis broke indoor school records in three events and had a third-place finish in the 800-meter run at the Norm Armstrong Invitational. Womack had a pair of victories in the jumping events during the indoor season.

Last fall, McGoy, Womack, Johnson, Samelton and Stewart helped the Alton football team qualify for the Class 7A state playoffs for the second straight year.

"I believe football and track are cousins with each other," said White, who is also an assistant football coach at AHS. "They go together really well and they compliment each other.”

White is in his fourth season as Alton head coach. He said his goal is to help the program bring back the rich winning tradition it once had. Between 1960-72, the Redbirds placed in the top three at state 9 times, including state titles in 1963, '64 and '69. Alton has had 10 individuals and four relay teams win state championships during its history.

"If you know the history of Alton with track and field, you feel that there's something special there," White said. "I hope we can contribute to that history a little bit. We knew Alton has been a little dormant the last couple of years and we really want to bring it back on the map and I think we've been doing that over the last couple of years. I think it's starting to get rolling in that direction."

The great indoors

Shared the team title with Mascoutah at the Roger Minton Invitational at Marion and won the outright team championship at the Charleston Indoor Invitational

Set school records in the 600 and shot put in the freshman/sophomore division and the 200, 600, 800, 4x200 and 4x400 in the varsity division

Got a fourth-place finish in the 4x200 (Deonte McGoy, Jaden Singleton, Dasani Stewart and Joe Morrissey) and fifth-place finishes in the 60 (McGoy), 200 (McGoy) and 800 (Cassius Havis) at the Illinois Top Times indoor state meet

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter