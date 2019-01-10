Flying like a Redbird

× Expand Granite City High graduate and Illinois State senior Maia Cain competes in the butterfly in a recent meet. Cain is in her fourth and final season with the ISU women’s swimming team.

Cain

After enjoying outstanding careers with the Paddlers Pirates, Edwardsville YMCA Breakers, and Granite City High swimming teams, Maia Cain decided to continue her swimming career at the next level when she was a senior at GCHS four years ago.

Cain signed a letter of intent to swim for Illinois State University, an NCAA Division I school in Normal. She also earned a partial scholarship.

“It makes me happy that the coaches saw something in me that they would want me and give me some scholarships to come swim for them,” Cain said. “It’s an honor.”

Since her freshman year, Cain has been a strong performer in the butterfly and backstroke events for the Redbirds’ swimming team. She also earned an all-conference award.

But next month, Cain’s four-year run at ISU — and her 15-year swimming career — will come to an end.

“You’ve been doing this sport for 15-16 years or so and all of the sudden, you’re just going to be done,” Cain said. “It’s a hard feeling to comprehend until you’re there.”

Cain is one of seven seniors on the Illinois State team, which will wrap up its season in late February at the Missouri Valley Conference championship meet in Columbia, Mo.

“Instead of captains, our coach made us senior leaders, so we are all kind of like captains because we all so work well together,” she said. “It’s crazy on how close we are.”

Cain’s best season at ISU was her sophomore year when she set personal-best times in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly. She had a pair of top-8 finishes in the MVC meet and was named to the all-conference honorable mention list.

“It was a lot of fun doing really well,” said Cain, a 2015 GCHS graduate. “It was a little bit of surprise when I started picking up speed and going faster and swimming good times in meets.”

But the next year, Cain suffered a back injury.

“Last year was a learning and adjustment year with my injury because I didn’t know what the problem was,” the ISU senior said. “Doctors were trying to figure it out. We still don’t really know. I’ve done a couple of different procedures to try to help, but it hasn’t really gone away. So I took some time off last year.”

This year, Cain has competed in five meets. Her best finish was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle against the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Nov. 3 at home.

“Coming into this year, I just knew I had to do as much as I possibly could,” Cain said. “One of my goals is to score again in the 100 fly. I’m just working as hard as I can and not pushing too much.”

Cain started swimming at age 7, when she joined the Paddlers squad. She was the team’s record holder in nine events.

She qualified for the YMCA short-course nationals in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly twice while swimming for the Breakers. She competed in sectionals for three years while swimming at GCHS.

Cain said she’s happy she will get to end her long swimming career at Illinois State.

“Swimming in college was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for myself,” said Cain, who plans to graduate from ISU this fall with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. “For a while, I debated if I really wanted to continue on or not. Looking back now, I’m so happy that I did.”

Cain’s records at Paddlers

100-meter intermediate medley (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 100-meter backstroke (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 50-meter butterfly (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 200-yard freestyle (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 100-yard backstroke (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 100-yard butterfly (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 100-meter freestyle (15-18 girls)

(15-18 girls) 50-yard butterfly (13-14 girls)

(13-14 girls) 100-yard intermediate medley (13-14 girls)

