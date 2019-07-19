Flying to great heights

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Former Althoff Catholic and SIUE standout Jazmin (Hill) Pitts is the new head coach for the Alton girls basketball team for the 2019-2020 season.

Jazmin (Hill) Pitts is no stranger to the Alton Redbirds girls basketball team.

During her prep basketball career at O’Fallon and Althoff Catholic, Pitts played against the Redbirds three times and scored in double figures in all of them.

Now, she’s Alton’s new coach. She was selected in May to take over the Redbirds for the 2019-2020 season.

“It was very exciting to be accepted for the position,” said Pitts, who also played four years at SIUE. “It’s an honor to be a head coach in the Southwestern Conference, especially a conference that’s near and dear to my heart because that’s where I started off, playing at O’Fallon. I was familiar with Alton in that aspect in playing against them. When I transferred to Althoff, we played against Alton as well. From the outside looking in, I knew a little bit about Alton basketball, so to be able to be on the flipside of things and actually be a Redbird and enjoying that community is very rewarding.”

Pitts said after two months, she enjoys working with her new team. The Redbirds wrapped up summer workouts on July 11.

“We’re just trying to get the girls together and get as many girls to show up as we could and try to build some camaraderie and team chemistry and get to know the girls,” Pitts said. “I feel like we had a successful summer as far as building chemistry and letting the girls see what we will and won’t accept and set our foundation as much as possible for what we will accept during the season.”

Pitts will have a skills camp for elementary and middle school girls from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2, the same day her daughter Daiyah will turn 1.

‘I’m going to do this skills camp, no matter what,” the new Alton coach said. “We’re going to get this camp in that morning and then I’ll spend the rest of the day celebrating with her, and we’ll have our party the next day.”

Pitts replaced Tammy Talbert as coach. Talbert was relieved from her duties after two seasons as coach in April.

“I wasn’t even looking to apply for anything, especially at the high school level,” Pitts said. “I was itching to kind of get back to the college level, but I just had a new baby and I didn’t want to be back traveling. So when I heard about it, I heard about it through word of mouth.”

The Redbirds hope to have some success in Pitts’ first season as coach. Alton finished with 6 wins a year ago and has just 3 winning seasons over the last 30 years, 2 under Mary Bowling (12-10 in ‘89-90 and 18-9 in ‘91-92) and 1 under Bob Rickman (15-13 in ‘13-14).

“My goal is to teach these girls how to use basketball as an avenue,” said Pitts, a personal and professional coordinator at SIUE’s College of Pharmacy. “If I can teach them how to be better leaders, how to be better women in general, how to go out into the workforce and be successful and use basketball to do that, then I think I’ll be a success at Alton basketball when I’m all done with it.”

All that Jaz

Played freshman year at O’Fallon before transferring to Althoff Catholic the following year

Earned an all-Southwestern Conference award at O’Fallon

Helped Althoff win regional and sectional championships in her senior year; graduated there in 2010

Played four years at SIUE and finished 21st on the all-time scoring list with 941 points

Played with Michaela Herrod, a former Alton standout, for three years at SIUE

Worked as a special assistant and video coordinator at the University of Nevada-Reno (2017-19)

A member of the coaching staff for the Cahokia High and Middle School programs (2015-17)

Worked as a director of the Lady Jets Basketball Club in Belleville (2014-17)

