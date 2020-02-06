FOOTBALL: A Hall of Fame career

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry AHS director of athletics Jeff Alderman introduces the eight senior student athletes recognized at the 20th annual Alton Athletics Association Golf Tournament on May 11, 2018. It was announced Tuesday Alderman will be part of the 2020 IHSFC Hall of Fame induction class for his long career as a football coach.

Jeff Alderman is a hall of famer.

The former Alton High athletics director and football coach is part of this year’s Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame enshrinement class. Alderman joins a group of 13 who were announced Tuesday as this year’s inductees.

The IHSFC HOF nod comes after winning the meritorious Ray Elliot Award in 2017. It’s reserved for those individuals who have shown exemplary efforts to the sport of football through longevity and along the way have earned the utmost respect from the people around them.

Alderman has definitely done that in his distinguished career.

A 1976 graduate of Petersburg PORTA High, Alderman’s coaching career began in 1980 as an assistant football and baseball coach and assistant freshman basketball coach. He’s also worked as an assistant in football and baseball at East Peoria High, a defensive and offensive coordinator at MacMurray College and a D-line coach at Evansville University.

Alderman’s first head coaching job came at Jacksonville Routt from 1989-90. He also served as head baseball coach and AD during his time there. Then came Southwestern from ‘94-98, where he led the Piasa Birds to three straight 3A playoff berths from ‘96-98.

He then went to Dunlap for 13 seasons, leading the football program to 7 postseason appearances in 10 seasons as head coach. He was also an assistant principal and AD at Dunlap Middle School.

Alderman was hired as AD and football coach at Alton High in 2012. He served as football coach from ‘12-14, leading the Redbirds to a 5-4 mark in ‘14, their first winning campaign in 8 years. Unfortunately there weren't enough points to earn a postseason berth.

He remained as AD until his last day of June 30, 2019. Chris Kusnerick replaced Alderman as AD on July 1 upon his retirement.

Alderman then returned to the Piasa Birds sidelines as an assistant under head coach Pat Keith this fall. They finished 3-6.

The IHSFCA Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign at noon on Saturday, March 28.