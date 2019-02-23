FOOTBALL: A taste of generosity

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The East Alton-Wood River Alumni Football organization presents a $4,000 check to the high school football team on Feb. 21 at the Wood River Fire Station. Pictured (from left to right) are Mike Young, Mike Roper, Kyle Herron, East Alton-Wood River football coach Garry Herron, Phil Keasler, Dan Pyle and Scott Crump.

The East Alton-Wood River Alumni Football organization donated $4,000 to the high school program on Feb. 21 at the Wood River Fire Station.

The money was raised from the EA-WR and Roxana alumni football game on Sept. 22 in Roxana, which was won by EA-WR.

The Oilers' high school football program will use the money to purchase 16 pairs of shoulder pads, girdles and knee pads.

EA-WR qualified for the state playoffs for the third year in a row last fall. The Oilers finished 6-4 after losing to Carlinville in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

EA-WR and Roxana played an alumni football game for the first time in September. The schools had a big football rivalry, splitting their 64 meetings playing against each other.

The two schools are scheduled to play their second alumni game on Sept. 28 at EA-WR's Memorial Gymnasium. The contest is part of the 100th anniversary celebration of EA-WR High School.

Also, EA-WR Alumni Football will be giving away two $500 scholarships to EA-WR students. The funds are named in honor of head coaches Gary Lane and Bill Perry. Justin Englar and Zach Kincade were last year's recipients.