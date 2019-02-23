FOOTBALL: A taste of generosity

by

The East Alton-Wood River Alumni Football organization donated $4,000 to the high school program on Feb. 21 at the Wood River Fire Station.

The money was raised from the EA-WR and Roxana alumni football game on Sept. 22 in Roxana, which was won by EA-WR. 

The Oilers' high school football program will use the money to purchase 16 pairs of shoulder pads, girdles and knee pads.

EA-WR qualified for the state playoffs for the third year in a row last fall. The Oilers finished 6-4 after losing to Carlinville in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

EA-WR and Roxana played an alumni football game for the first time in September. The schools had a big football rivalry, splitting their 64 meetings playing against each other.

The two schools are scheduled to play their second alumni game on Sept. 28 at EA-WR's Memorial Gymnasium. The contest is part of the 100th anniversary celebration of EA-WR High School. 

Also, EA-WR Alumni Football will be giving away two $500 scholarships to EA-WR students. The funds are named in honor of head coaches Gary Lane and Bill Perry. Justin Englar and Zach Kincade were last year's recipients.