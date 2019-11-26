FOOTBALL: Angleton steps down at Marquette

× Expand Submitted Photo Marquette Catholic head football coach Darrell Angleton submitted his resignation today after 5 seasons, a 31-18 record and 4 postseason appearances.

Marquette Catholic High School accepted the resignation of head football coach Darrell Angleton on Tuesday.

"When I took over for coach Matt Bucher, I knew then that Marquette would be the only place I would want to serve as a head coach" Angleton said in a press release. "So for me, this is probably more of a retirement, which I have been considering lately. I'm not looking to go somewhere else."

"Realistically, football is 10 months a year,” he added. “So for 5 years it has been nearly year round work. None of us do this for the money. We do it because we love it and we care about the kids."

Angleton, a geological engineer by profession, added "I've been juggling running my own business during my time coaching, and I know that in the near future my time commitment to the business will increase. I know that Marquette needs someone who is totally committed year round. It would not be fair to the program if I were not able to be totally committed."

Over the last 5 seasons Angleton has guided the Explorers to a 31-18 overall record and 4 playoff appearances. This season Marquette was 5-5, won a Prairie State Conference championship and dropped a first-round Class 3A playoff game at Fairfield, 36-8.

"The school wishes to thank coach Angleton for his time and efforts during the past 5 seasons,” Marquette athletics director Jack Holmes said. “Our football program has a long and proud tradition. Marquette Catholic is committed to finding the right person to take the program to the next level for our current and future student athletes.

"The Athletic Department will begin a thorough search process to find the right person to build upon this already successful program and lead it into the future.”