FOOTBALL: Another homecoming for Greene

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Kevin Greene talks to the audience during a ceremony at Memorial Gymnasium in Granite City High School in May 2016.

Granite City's season-opening football game on Friday at Kevin Greene Field against Jersey will have a special guest -- Kevin Greene.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame returns to his alma mater for a one-hour reception, then will make a speech at halftime. The reception is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

The football contest will kick off at 7 p.m.

Greene is a 1980 graduate of Granite City South High School. He played college ball at Auburn University before playing 15 years with the Los Angeles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. He also worked as an outside linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers (2009-2013) and the New York Jets (2017-18). Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Greene will be making his first visit to GCHS since '16. He made a pair of visits to the school that year, one in May as part of a fundraiser for the Marching Warriors to make a trip to Ohio to perform in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival and the other in October as part of the "Hometown Hall of Famer" program presented by Ford Motor Company.