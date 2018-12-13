FOOTBALL: Area quartet selected to play in Shrine Game

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton's Ju'Qui Womack is one of four Riverbend players who were selected to participate in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Shrine Game on June 15 in Bloomington.

Two months after leading the Alton football team to its second straight playoff berth, seniors Ju'Qui Womack and Donovan Porter found out on Thursday they will be playing another high school football game.

Womack and Porter will represent the Redbirds at the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Shrine Game on June 15 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Marquette Catholic senior Kaleb Ware and Civic Memorial senior Brayden Georgeoff are the other Riverbend players who were selected to play in the Shrine Game, a contest between the East and West squads,

All four were selected to play defense for the West team. Womack is a cornerback, Ware is a safety and Porter and Georgeoff are defensive linemen.

Womack and Porter helped the Redbirds finish 5-5 and qualify for the Class 7A state playoffs for the second straight year. Alton lost to Rolling Meadows in a first-round playoff game.