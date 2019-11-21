FOOTBALL: CM’s Walker earns all-state honors

Nick Walker

The Civic Memorial High School football team, fresh off of a 7-3 record and a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference Championship, continues to honor the success of the team and its athletes.

This week, CM’s starting linebacker and running back, Nick “Shug” Walker was one of 18 players named as a member of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) 4A All State Football Team. Walker along with several other players were also named to the All MVC team.

Noah Turbyfill was also named to the All-State honorable mention team as a quarterback. Walker

Noah Turbyfill

and Turbyfill were both named to the Academic All-State team.

Other local awards went to Turbyfill, who was named the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club Offensive Back of the Year and Chandler Powell who was the QB Club co-Defensive Lineman

Chandler Powell

of the Year.