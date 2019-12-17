FOOTBALL: Districts voted down

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz EA-WR head coach Garry Herron addresses his team during the 2019 football regular season. With the voting down of district football on Tuesday, the Oilers and Marquette Explorers now remain in the unpredictable Prairie State Conference.

After passing a proposal last year to start district play in the regular season for football in Illinois in 2021, another vote on Tuesday by IHSA schools dismissed it.

Proposal 15, which removes the by-law directing the IHSA to implement a football scheduling system for regular-season varsity games, passed 374-241 and included 87 no opinion votes.

“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release Tuesday. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021.

“We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”

The online ballots were tabulated and certified in the IHSA Office on Tuesday.

All this means is conferences will continue the way they’re currently constructed.

Alton remains in the Southwestern Conference with Edwardsville, Belleville East, Belleville West, O’Fallon and East St. Louis. Civic Memorial stays in the Mississippi Valley Conference with Highland, Triad, Waterloo, Mascoutah and Jersey. Roxana will remain in the South Central Conference with Carlinville, Greenville, Southwestern, Hillsboro, Pana, Vandalia, Gillespie, Litchfield and Staunton.

Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River will also stay in the less stable Prairie State Conference with Nokomis, Madison, Kincaid South Fork and Dupo, at least on paper. The PSC has lost Bunker Hill, Metro East Lutheran, Pawnee and Mount Olive in recent seasons as Mount Olive now coops with Staunton and the other 3 schools play 8-man football. As programs dwindle, the prospect of more 8-man teams could prove troublesome for the PSC.

Granite City, which left the SWC following the 2017 football season, will remain an independent program with districts being rescinded. Collinsville, which vacated the SWC in football only, will also remain an independent.

Numbers are an issue for smaller and struggling programs, which also cause scheduling problems. The IHSA will continue to work on a formula that can be beneficial to everyone.