FOOTBALL: Eagles flying high

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz The Civic Memorial football team, coaches and cheerleaders pose together on the field at Triad after a 21-20 win Friday. With the victory, the Eagles became co-MVC champions with Highland.

The Civic Memorial Eagles won in dramatic fashion Friday in Troy, defeating the Triad Knights 21-20.

With the win, CM moved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, sharing the league crown with Highland. The Bulldogs knocked off Jersey 42-21 Friday to improve to 5-3 and 4-1.

It marks the first time the Eagles have owned a share of the MVC championship since 2001. That season they went 4-1 under head coach Rick Reinhart to share it with Triad. Reinhart returned to the program as an assistant coach this year.

The 6 wins also guarantees CM a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016, which was head coach Mike Parmentier’s first at the helm. The Eagles welcome Taylorville (5-3) to Lewis Hauser Field at 7 p.m. Oct 25 to wrap up the regular season. The Tornadoes have lost 3 straight games.

On Friday, CM got 2 touchdown receptions from Logan Turbyfill and a TD run from Kuron Parchmon. Quarterback Noah Turbyfill threw for 259 yards on 21-of-34 passing with 2 TDs and an interception. Chandler Powell had a big forced fumble on defense for the Eagles, while Hunter Hargrave had the fumble recovery.

The biggest play of the game came at the 8:10 mark of the fourth quarter. Noah found Logan for a 22-yard TD hookup, leaving CM behind the Knights 20-19. Instead of kicking the extra point for the tie, the Eagles called for the 2-point conversion and Noah Turbyfill found Powell to complete it and make it 21-20.

Triad missed a 24-yard field goal with 1:06 to play in the game and CM ran out the clock for the win.