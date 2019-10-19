FOOTBALL: Eagles flying high

Photo by Dan Cruz
The Civic Memorial football team, coaches and cheerleaders pose together on the field at Triad after a 21-20 win Friday. With the victory, the Eagles became co-MVC champions with Highland.
The Civic Memorial Eagles won in dramatic fashion Friday in Troy, defeating the Triad Knights 21-20.
With the win, CM moved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, sharing the league crown with Highland. The Bulldogs knocked off Jersey 42-21 Friday to improve to 5-3 and 4-1.
It marks the first time the Eagles have owned a share of the MVC championship since 2001. That season they went 4-1 under head coach Rick Reinhart to share it with Triad. Reinhart returned to the program as an assistant coach this year.
The 6 wins also guarantees CM a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2016, which was head coach Mike Parmentier’s first at the helm. The Eagles welcome Taylorville (5-3) to Lewis Hauser Field at 7 p.m. Oct 25 to wrap up the regular season. The Tornadoes have lost 3 straight games.
On Friday, CM got 2 touchdown receptions from Logan Turbyfill and a TD run from Kuron Parchmon. Quarterback Noah Turbyfill threw for 259 yards on 21-of-34 passing with 2 TDs and an interception. Chandler Powell had a big forced fumble on defense for the Eagles, while Hunter Hargrave had the fumble recovery.
The biggest play of the game came at the 8:10 mark of the fourth quarter. Noah found Logan for a 22-yard TD hookup, leaving CM behind the Knights 20-19. Instead of kicking the extra point for the tie, the Eagles called for the 2-point conversion and Noah Turbyfill found Powell to complete it and make it 21-20.
Triad missed a 24-yard field goal with 1:06 to play in the game and CM ran out the clock for the win.
Photo by Dan Cruz
CM head coach Mike Parmentier embraces with assistant coach Rick Reinhart after the Eagles 21-20 win at Triad Friday. With the win the Eagles punched their ticket to the postseason and earned a share of the MVC crown.