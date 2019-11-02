FOOTBALL: Eagles stumble to Murphysboro

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Senior Alex Reams of CM runs after catching a pass against Murphysboro in a Class 4A playoff game at Lewis Hauser Field on Saturday. The Eagles lost 20-14 to end their season at 7-3.

A valiant effort ended in a heartbreaking loss for the Civic Memorial Eagles on Saturday at Lewis Hauser Field.

CM fell 20-14 to Murphysboro in a Class 4A opening-round playoff contest to end its season at 7-3. The Red Devils improved to 8-2 with the win and advance to meet No. 1 seed Chillicothe next week.

The Eagles had their chances Saturday, leading 7-6 early in the second quarter and were tied at 14-14 at halftime. Murphysboro’s go-ahead touchdown with 9:35 to play in the fourth quarter was enough to eke out the win.

“We asked them for maximum effort and they gave it to us,” CM head coach Mike Parmentier said. “We made a few too many mistakes and they didn’t and basically that was the ball game. We were even at the half.”

The Eagles one turnover in the game was one of the biggest turning points. CM had burned Red Devils’ 5-foot-6 defensive back JaQuan Jackson for an 85-yard touchdown pass and a 61-yard strike in the first half, but in crunch time in the fourth quarter Jackson got an interception.

After Murphysboro took the fourth-quarter lead on a 29-yard TD pass, the Eagles were moving the ball downfield when a pass by Noah Turbyfill deflected into the air over the middle and Jackson was there to snag it.

“Get off me man; I love it,” Red Devils head coach Gary Carter said. “Resiliency, that’s what it’s all about. He’s a player, he’s a baller and I’m really proud he hung in there and kept fighting.”

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Senior Chandler Powell of CM tackles a Murphysboro runner for a loss Saturday in Bethalto.

Fighting was just what CM did Saturday, too.

Murphysboro nabbed a 6-0 lead at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter on a 28-yard counter run by Dezmond Clark. The Red Devils botched the snap on the extra point attempt though, leaving them ahead 6-0.

Two possessions later the Eagles took the lead. Turbyfill found Kuron Parchmon down the CM sideline for an 85-yard TD. Turbyfill hit Parchmon in stride and the sophomore wideout did the rest, blazing into the end zone at the 8:35 mark of the second quarter. Kaylyn Aiello hit the PAT to make it 7-6 in favor of the Eagles.

Murphysboro struck big again with 1:58 remaining in the first half as quarterback Jamarr McZeke hooked up with tight end Logan Sullivan on a 48-yard TD strike down the sideline. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Red Devils led 14-7.

It took just three plays for CM to answer.

Turbyfill found younger brother Logan Turbyfill on a 12-yard strike and then a 61-yard bomb down the Bethalto sideline. That set up senior Nick Walker rumbling in on a 9-yard TD with 1:14 to play in the half. Aiello topped it off with the extra point to knot it at 14-14. That’s how it stayed entering the locker room.

For the most part the CM defense contained Murphysboro’s Wing T offense. Based on deception, Parmentier admitted it’s tricky to guard. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Red Devils were able to adjust on offense.

“The Wing T is difficult and I thought we did a pretty good job controlling it,” Parmentier said. “They haven’t been throwing the football and we forced them to throw. (McZeke) made some good plays and they caught the football. We were selling out for the run and they got behind us and he was pretty quick too, so he got to the edge pretty fast. We hadn’t seen that because they hadn’t had any close games. The quarterback was a big difference in the game.”

CM came out in the second half and wasn’t able to find the end zone again. Parmentier said issues running the football hurt the Eagles.

“I thought our line did a good job protecting Noah,” Parmentier said. “The bad thing was we couldn’t run the ball on them and they knew that, so they were able to bring 5 or 6 and play coverage. We still got some guys open and did some things, but man when you can’t run the ball it’s tough when you get behind the sticks a little bit and they know what’s coming.”

A late fourth-and-1 stop by the CM defense at the 2-yard line gave the Eagles a chance, but they were unable to capitalize on offense.

Noah Turbyfill finished the day 12-of-27 for 253 yards a TD and an interception, while brother Logan had 6 catches for 128 yards. Parchmon had 2 grabs for 91 yards and a score. Walker led the rushing attack with 6 carries for 29 yards and a TD.

On defense, Chandler Powell had a big fumble recovery in the second half.

At the expense of the Eagles it was a special day for Murphysboro’s head coach Carter, a Roxana High grad and former area head coach.

“This is sweet,” Carter said. “I had people I went to high school with here, so it’s great to come back. I coached in the Valley at Wood River and Jerseyville and I played in the Valley at Roxana so this was a homecoming for me and exciting and now we get to play next week.”

CM graduates a class of 8 special seniors, including Walker, Powell, Noah Turbyfill, Alex Reams, Keaton Loewen, Grant Lane, Karson Miller and David Koshinski.

Parmentier couldn’t be prouder of his squad with what they accomplished in 2019. It was the Eagles’ first postseason berth since back-to-back appearances in 2015 and ‘16.

“They gave us everything,” Parmentier said. “MVC champs, won 7 games; if somebody told me that at the beginning of the season I would have said your crazy. We’re happy where we’re at, but we’re not happy today. This one burns because we had a chance to win.”