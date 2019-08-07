FOOTBALL: Eagles to conduct meeting for parents

The Civic Memorial football team has scheduled an important parents meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the CMHS commons.

Civic Memorial Eagles

The meeting is for parents only. It will cover topics relating to the 2019 football season, which will start Aug. 30 with a road game against Marquette Catholic.

The first football practice is scheduled for Aug. 12 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The second practice is from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 13. Players should bring helmets only for the first two practices.

Practices for Aug. 14-16 will start after school. Players should bring helmets and shoulder pads for those three days.

There will be practice at 8 a.m. on Aug. 17 with full pads.

Players should be dressed and on the field ready to go by 3 p.m. before each practice session. They also must have an up-to-date physical and a waiver and all paper work must be completed by 3 p.m. Aug. 12.