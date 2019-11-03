FOOTBALL: Fairfield dismisses Explorers from playoffs

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp FILE PHOTO — Marquette's Iggy McGee runs the ball in the rain in Week 9 vs. South Fork at Public School Stadium. The Explorers lost 36-8 to Fairfield in the first-round of the playoffs on Saturday. McGee was 1-of-5 Marquette seniors on the 2019 squad.

A hopeful ride across Illinois for the Marquette Catholic Explorers turned into a somber trip home Saturday.

The Explorers made the 2-hour drive to Fairfield for a Class 3A playoff game and lost 36-8 to the undefeated Mules. Marquette closes the season at 5-5 with the loss, while Fairfield is now 10-0 and advances to play Mater Dei in the next round of the postseason.

An early fumble by Marquette on a punt return after a defensive stop turned the ball over to the Mules Saturday and kickstarted the lopsided loss. Fairfield led 24-0 at halftime and was well in control when the Explorers got their lone score with 5:26 to play in the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Jake Hewitt connected with Cliff Chandler on a 3-yard scoring strike. Hewitt’s TD accompanied 214 yards passing and 3 interceptions in the loss.

It was just an uphill climb for Marquette after falling behind early.

“They’re a 9-0 team anyway, but they’re a double wing team, a ball control team, so you get yourself in a 24-0 deficit they can run the clock,” Explorers head coach Darrell Angleton said. “Today they decided to pass some too and that provided some of the margin. I talked to a local reporter after the game and he said that was the best passing game they had all year and it wasn’t easy conditions because the wind was blowing pretty hard west to east.”

Trouble in the run game was especially hindering to Marquette in the loss.

“We had a little trouble getting our ground game going,” Angleton said. “We had 30 total yards on the ground. We put the ball in the air some but not consistently enough to put up over 20 points.”

It was a roller coaster ride for the Explorers in 2019. Quirky injuries and illnesses and a young squad led to the ups and downs. Angleton believes it will all lead to a more balanced season next fall for the 2019 Prairie State Conference champions.

“This team has had highs and lows,” he said. “Some of the odd injuries and illnesses, we don’t have enough depth to deal with that. We only have 5 seniors and one of them is a soccer player and was up at state and 2 of them came out right before the season started. We went into the season with only 2 seniors. Jaxson Hendricks and Iggy McGee have contributed and really came on late. Nineteen of my 22 positions I’m going to bring the same guy back. I’ve got some guys going both ways, but we are young. We had a lot of sophomores starting and that should bode well.”

Upgrading the non-conference schedule had its benefits and downfalls. The Explorers were a perfect 5-0 in the PSC, but 0-4 on the non-conference slate to 4 playoff programs.

“We called it the drive for 5,” Angleton said. “We figured 5 wins would get us in. We had no idea that the power points would be 29 this year. That’s a product of the Chicago Public League strike. Usually it’s 38 is the cutoff. We had 45 points this year, so we had a tougher schedule, but we really wanted to win a non-conference game to make it 6-3 and get a little easier draw.”

Marquette says goodbye to a senior unit including, Jacob Gaterman, Brett Terry, Garrett Wilcox, McGee and Hendricks. Terry missed Saturday’s playoff game while playing in the 1A state championship game for the Explorers’ boys soccer team, which lost 2-1 to Chicago University High.

This was Marquette’s first trip to the postseason since 2017. In 2018 the Explorers missed the playoffs for the only time in Angleton’s 5-year tenure as head coach. They haven’t won a postseason game since 2012 when Tim Nelson was head coach.