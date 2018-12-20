FOOTBALL: From Redbird to Redhawk

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton's Izeal Terrell signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday in the AHS auditorium. Pictured from left to right are Dwayne Terrell, father, Izeal Terrell, Kim Shepherd, mother and Mel Shepherd, step father and assistant Alton football coach.

Izeal Terrell saw plenty in four years of football at Alton High.

There was some good, some bad, but whatever the atmosphere it got him to where he was on Dec. 19 — signing a letter of intent to play football at Southeast Missouri State.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Terrell said. “I went down there for a visit and I really liked it. I can’t wait to get there at SEMO.”

It was love at first sight for the 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker.

“SEMO, that’s all I was worried about and all I wanted and I’m happy I got to go there,” he said.

The Redhawks play Division I FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and were 9-4 this season, getting to the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs.

Playoffs are something Terrell has become accustomed to over the past two seasons at AHS. He helped lead the Redbirds to the postseason his junior year, their first trip since 2006 and then to the second playoff win in program history. Alton made a second consecutive trip to the playoffs his senior year. The Birds were 11-10 over the last two seasons.

“That was very exciting going to the playoffs,” he said. “Junior year was probably the more memorable one because we got to play at home our second game and just how everyone showed out and supported us. It’s something I’m happy we got to do.”

While those junior and senior seasons were highlights, his first two seasons were forgettable. Alton was 1-17 his freshman and sophomore seasons and looking for an identity.

Terrell hit rock bottom his sophomore campaign when he tore his labrum, leading to surgery and a missed season.

“I went to tackle somebody and landed on it wrong and it popped out and tore,” he said.

“When it all happened I thought I’d be all right in a couple of weeks and then they told me football wouldn’t happen that year because I was going to need surgery. It set me back because I knew I was going to be a year behind a lot of people and I was going to have to work harder to get back to where I needed to be. In the long run it helped me out to now that I really enjoy playing football.”

That renewed love affair with football led him to become a standout on the gridiron his final two years. Terrell had a team-high 95 tackles as a junior to go with a sack and an interception. His senior season saw him compile a team-best 80 tackles and 2 sacks.

His leadership evolved as a senior, too.

“I learned being a senior that people look up to you more,” he said. “When we had Tony (Darrell Smith) and them, practices were different. This year it was just us here and we had to go hard every down, every play because the younger guys paid attention to us. If we weren’t going hard, then they weren’t.”

He’ll miss everything about his Alton experience, his friends, his teammates and being a prep football player. A lot changed from his freshman season to now.

“My freshman year we only won one game and my sophomore year we didn’t win any games,” Terrell said. “Coming back to my senior year we were all just tired of losing so we started to work and make our game better. The coaching staff really started going hard, we were going hard and it was just clicking and it lifted the program. I can’t wait to see what we’ve got going on in the future.”