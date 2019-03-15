FOOTBALL: GCHS gets new coach for '19

Orlando Gooden

Orlando Gooden will be the new coach for the Granite City football team in the 2019 season.

Gooden's hire was approved by the Granite City Board of Education on Friday morning and he will be the Warriors' third head coach in three seasons. He'll take over a program that was coming off a 5-5 record and a Class 7A state playoff appearance last fall.

"It's an honor to be chosen to be the head coach at Granite City," Gooden said. "It's a dream of mine to lead the program in Granite City and I'll have an opportunity to do that, so I'm honored."

Gooden beat out two other candidates to be chosen to replace Brad Hasquin as coach. Hasquin stepped down in January after coaching one season. He was hired in February 2018 to replace Carl Luehmann, who stepped down after eight seasons in 2017.

Gooden is a 2001 Cahokia graduate and went on to play college football at the University of Missouri-Columbia and Indiana State University. He was a member of the Cahokia coaching staff from 2009-2016.