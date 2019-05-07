FOOTBALL: GCHS to host scramble

The Granite City High football team is having a four-man golf scramble at 8 a.m. on June 1 at the Legacy Golf Course.

The entry fee is $300 per team and includes skins, beverages and food.

Sponsors are needed for the event. The cost is $100 per hole and the fee includes a sign with the company name on a tee box.

All proceeds will benefit the Granite City High School football program. For more information, contact GCHS head coach Orlando Gooden at 618-580-3767 or Brian Nemsky at 618-972-5098. Their e-mail addresses are ogooden5@gmail.com and bnemsky79@gmail.com.