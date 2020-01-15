FOOTBALL: Gooden is out as GCHS coach

For the third straight year, the Granite City football team will be searching for a new head coach.

Gooden

Orlando "Doc" Gooden was relieved from his duties as Warriors' coach after just season. The Granite City Board of Education voted Gooden not to return for the 2020 season during a meeting on Jan. 14.

Superintendent Jim Greenwald said there will be a posting on the head football coaching job in about a month. This fall, the Warriors will have their fourth head coach in four seasons.

"Over time, there have been some concerns from parents concerning various things," Greenwald said. "This started to come to the surface. We talked to (principal) Daren (DePew) and (athletics director) John (Moad) who are in charge of the evaluations to get those done in a timely matter which they did. The evaluations were done ideal in a fair manner and a lot went into this. There were concerns of some things which come to a point where a decision had to made and many, many times, especially in a situation like this where you're going to go in a different direction, it's never easy and it's never pleasant."

Greenwald said since this is a personnel issue, he will not comment on the specifics on what the concerns were regarding Gooden.

"When the Board of Education has to take everything into account, you have to weigh the pluses and the minuses and the Board basically felt that they were going to go in a different direction," the superintendent said.

Gooden took over head coaching duties for the 2019 season after Hasquin resigned following the 2018 season after a one-year tenure. Hasquin replaced Carl Luehmann, who headed the program for eight seasons before stepping down after the 2017 season.

Gooden was an All-American defensive back, a two-time all-state performer and a two-time all-conference selection at Cahokia High, where he graduated in 2001. He also played college football at the University of Missouri and Indiana State University before moving on to a seven-year coaching career (2009-2016) at the Cahokia School District.

The Warriors, a state playoff qualifier in 2018, didn’t celebrate a winning season in Gooden's first and only season as GCHS coach. The team finished 3-6, getting victories over Carnahan, Collinsville and Cardinal Ritter.

In other coaching news, Aaron Werths was named head coach of the Warriors' girls track team for this spring, replacing Tom Miller. Miller had headed both boys and girls programs for four seasons before Werths was hired by the Board during the Jan. 14 meeting. Miller will return for his 20th season as head boys track coach this spring.

Werths, a 2009 GCHS graduate and a three-time state cross country qualifier, will take over a

Aaron Werths

girls track program that had at least one state qualifier every year since 2012 and had two individuals and two relay teams earn all-state medals during that period.

"That position was cut several years ago (after the 2015 season) and we unfortunately had to make some unwanted cuts," Greenwald said. "For safety reasons, first and foremost, we didn't want to deprive the track program, which is flourishing and it's very successful and we got quite a few students who participate."