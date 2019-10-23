FOOTBALL: Gridiron greatness

× Expand Submitted photo Pictured is the 2019 Alton Middle School eighth grade football team, which finished the season 9-0-1. The AMS eighth graders are 27-0-1 over the last 3 seasons, a school record.

The Alton Middle School eighth grade football team has gone undefeated again.

The Redbirds finished 9-0-1, bringing the 3-year tally for the program to 27-0-1. That’s the best stint in school history.

AMS’ only blemish in 2019 came via a 6-6 tie with O’Fallon in Week 10. Alton secured wins over Quincy (22-20), Jacksonville (38-26), Rochester (52-24), Triad (20-8), Edwardsville Lincoln (24-0), Edwardsville Liberty (28-0), Springfield (26-8), Granite City (32-6) and CBC (13-8).

Over the 3 undefeated seasons the Birds have also defeated programs such as, Parkway South, Webster Groves, Collinsville and Prime Time, a Missouri all star team.

The eighth grade gridders are directed by head coach Terry Mitchell and assistants Lloyd "Rusty" Bilbruck and Benny Williams.

ROSTER

Chris Atkins, Jr.

Dalton Baumgartner

Daquan Brown

Nicholas Caito

Deonte Caruthers

James Clark

Ja’von Clark

Vincent Clark

Dakari Clemons

Jaiden Dahl

Jarvis Day

Samuel Elliott-Barnes

Johnny Everage

J’Shawn Everage

Tyrone Foster, Jr.

Jiare Jones

Jacob McAfoos

Cole McKey

Jashawn McLemore