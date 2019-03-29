FOOTBALL: Hall of fame-bound

Dave Jacobs

Dave Jacobs will be getting a big honor on Saturday.

The offensive coordinator of the Alton High football team will be inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The event will start at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign. University of Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith will be the speaker and Jim Sheppard of Urbana will be the emcee.

Jacobs is one of 17 inductees into the IHSFCA Hall of Fame. Also, Dave Bates of Cairo will receive the Ray Ellot Meritorious Award for Service.

The inductees were selected for their contributions to the profession and the impact on the school and community where they coached.

Jacobs has spent 33 years in coaching and is enjoying an outstanding career that included five trips to the state playoffs at Rochester and three each at Champaign Central and Jersey. He coached the Hoopeston program for one year in 2016 before being hired the following year as the offensive coordinator at Alton, where the Redbirds have competed in the Class 7A state playoffs in each of the last two years.

Jacobs also served as the IHSFCA president in 2006.