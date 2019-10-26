FOOTBALL: It’s playoff time

Closeup of American Football on Field Closeup of American football on field with yard lines.

It’s a privilege to play in the IHSA football postseason and only 256 programs in Illinois earn that honor.

The Civic Memorial Eagles, Marquette Catholic Explorers and Roxana Shells are 3 of those teams in the 2019 playoffs. On Saturday the IHSA released its football pairings, announcing that the Class 4A Eagles will stay at home in Week 10, while the 4A Shells and 3A Explorers hit the road.

CM (7-2), a No. 8 seed in 4A, draws No. 9 Murphysboro (7-2) and will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Hauser Field. Roxana (5-4) is a No. 15 seed and will play at No. 2 Columbia (9-0), while No. 13 Marquette (5-4) heads to No. 4 Fairfield (9-0) in 3A. Dates and times for both of those games are yet to be determined.

A huge 21-20 win at Triad in Week 8 secured a piece of the Mississippi Valley Conferences for the Eagles, who followed it up with a monster 42-6 win over Taylorville at home in Week 9.

Securing a home game was huge for CM.

“About 4 or 5 o’clock we really had (Murphysboro) on the radar, so we did a little research,” Eagles head coach Mike Parmentier said. “I know Gary Carter did a great job at Wood River and my brother (Joe Parmentier) worked with him, so I know they’ll run some Wing T and they’ll be hard nosed kids. They forfeited one week because of a teacher’s strike, or they’d probably be 8-1. It’s a tough first round matchup. It’s a pretty even matchup, but we’re glad we’ve got it at home. We know we’ve got our hands full. We told our kids everybody that’s in the playoffs is pretty good, so it’s going to be a tough game.”

CM will be searching for its first postseason victory since 2005. Parmentier coached the Eagles to the postseason in 2016 and was an assistant on the 2015 CM playoff team that earned the last home game for the program.

With an enrollment of 550, the Shells were on the bubble between 3A and 4A and were bumped up, meaning they will be one of the smaller programs in the bracket. The Columbia Eagles will be a very tough matchup. Their closest contest on the season was a 28-7 victory over Mascoutah in Week 1.

Roxana owns a 4-game winning streak and is coming off an impressive 42-0 win at Southwestern in Week 9 to secure its playoff berth. In Week 8 the Shells went to Staunton and won 43-0.

Second-year head coach Wade DeVries wasn’t real surprised bumping up to 4A, or drawing Columbia.

“Going up to 4A wasn’t really a surprise,” DeVries said. “To me that was what was expected all along, from my perspective and going to Columbia was expected. When you start running the numbers and looking at high-playoff points No. 1s and they were one of the 2-3 teams that popped up to check those boxes.

“Without ever seeing them play, I’ve seen their scores, so we’re going to have to strap up and play really well. They’ve played some playoff teams and beaten most of those teams by 40.”

This is Roxana’s first trip to the postseason since 2015 and the Shells will be looking for their first playoff victory since 2014.

As for Marquette, enjoying a perfect run through the Prairie State Conference, secured its spot in the playoffs. The non-conference opponents the Explorers lost to — CM, Mater Dei, Mount Carmel and Quincy Notre Dame — are all in the playoffs, too. Marquette closed the regular season with a 41-6 win over Kincaid South Fork in Alton this afternoon.

Head coach Darrell Angleton was pleased with the matchup. The Explorers will have the longest Week 10 trip, traveling 137 miles, approximately a 2-hour drive to Fairfield.

There was an opportunity for Marquette to bump down to 2A, but it remains in the 3A field as one of the smaller programs with an enrollment of 414.

“I think with the teams we could have drawn we had an idea of three teams with Fairfield, Vandalia and Williamsville,” Angleton said. “This is probably as winnable of a matchup as there was in that group. We can compete with these guys.”

The Explorers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and looking for their first postseason win since 2012.

The times and dates for the Marquette and Roxana games should be finalized by Monday.

It was a historic low for playoff points to get into the IHSA postseason with the Chicago Public League schools remaining on strike and having to forfeit their way out of the playoff pool. Only two 5-4 teams did not make the postseason and 29 points were accepted to get in.

View all 8 postseason brackets on www.ihsa.org.