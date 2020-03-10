FOOTBALL: Janek named Warriors' new head coach

After a two-month search, the Granite City Warriors football team finally found its new head coach.

Jake Janek, a 2002 GCHS graduate who was a standout in football, wrestling and track, was hired to take over the Warriors' program for the 2020 season. He'll replace Orlando Gooden, who was relieved in January from his duties as head coach after just one season.

"I'm excited," Janek said. "I'm not thinking about the season yet. I'm taking it one step at a time. The first step is looking for coaches and getting these kids together and letting them know what's going on and getting them into the weight room and start working on the program."

Janek worked as an assistant for the GCHS football team for several years starting in 2008. This fall, he will be the Warriors' fourth head coach in four seasons.

"We felt Jake is a quality candidate," Granite City athletics director John Moad said. "He's got a great football background."

Janek was a two-time all-Southwestern Conference performer at GCHS in football in his junior and senior seasons. He also earned all-state honors in wrestling in senior year, finishing sixth at 215, and competed at the state track meet in the throwing events twice.

Janek currently works as a physical education teacher at GCHS. He's also an assistant coach with the Warriors' wrestling and track teams.

"He's a familiar face to a lot of these kids," Moad said. "We felt like that was important to trying to keep the kids we have out on the team and we felt it was important to show a familiar face and bringing him in. Obviously, he's not lacking in the football IQ and his knowledge of the game. It's not like we just took somebody off the street. Jake is a quality applicant and we felt very confident in him leading our team."

Janek was one of 10 applicants for the Granite City football job.

"It always amazes us with the amount of people that want to come to work at Granite City and it was an impressive group of people," Moad said. "I can't thank them enough for showing interest in our school and our kids."

Now, Janek is looking to help the Warriors get back to their winning ways. Granite City finished 3-6 in 2019 after making the state playoffs the year before.

Janek said he found out about the position in February.

"I think Granite City needed some help and I was in a good position at the time to be able to step in," the new football coach said. "I talked some people that I respected and some people who influenced and mentored me. I talked my wife and my kids. The kids pushed me to do it."

The Granite City School Board approved the hiring of Janek at a meeting on Tuesday. Also during that meeting, the Granite City hockey and cheerleading teams were honored for their successful season this winter. The hockey team won the MVCHA title and the cheerleaders qualified for IHSA state competition for the first time.

"What a great night recognizing all of these kids doing well for Granite City and the community and the high school," Moad said. "To hire Jake as a football coach, we're really excited."

Janek will also be one of three new coaches for the Warriors in the fall season. Ginger Harrison was hired as the new girls golf coach in February and Rachel Davis was selected to take over the girls volleyball team in January.