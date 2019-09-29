FOOTBALL: Oilers maintain bragging rights over Shells

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The EA-WR and Roxana alumni football teams pose at midfield Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The fundraiser for both schools' football programs was a huge success once again. It's the third straight alumni game for EA-WR and second for Roxana. The Oilers bested the Shells 27-7.

For the third year in a row the East Alton-Wood River Oilers have played in an alumni football game and for the second year in a row they’ve beaten the crosstown rival Roxana Shells.

Celebrating 100 years of EA-WR High on Saturday, the Oilers rolled by Roxana 27-7 at Memorial Stadium.

EA-WR constructed a 21-0 lead entering halftime and made it hold up in the second half. Quarterback Troy Gibson found Kevin Tharp on an 11-yard touchdown throw at the 10:07 mark of the first quarter to start the scoring. Tharp dove and snared the catch in a vertical layout in the end zone. Gabe Grimes then punched in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.

At the 2:09 mark of the first quarter it was Tharp again wreaking havoc on Roxana. This time he ran in a 16-yard score, juking to his left past Shells defenders for the score. Jonathon Alesandrini booted the extra point to make it 15-0.

The Oilers final score of the first half came with 5:23 to go in the second quarter. Kaaleb Moorefield scored on a 2-yard plunge up the middle, but Roxana was able to block the PAT, making it 21-0.

The Shells finally got on the board at the 10:10 mark of the third quarter when quarterback Tom Poore found Quinn Hellman on a 36-yard TD strike. Tony Drew kicked the extra point to cut the EA-WR lead to 21-7.

That would be all the Roxana offense could muster though. The Oilers tacked on one more score with 47.7 seconds to go when Gibson punched in a 1-yard run. Roxana was able to block the PAT again. Phil Keasler (Class of 1971) and Mike Roper (Class of 1993) were in on the offensive line, while Mike Young Sr. (Class of 1979) was lined up at wide receiver on the play.

There were also a pair of interceptions in the game, as EA-WR’s Chris Yenne had one in the first half and Roxana’s Terran Raich corralled one in the second half.

Postgame awards were also handed out. For the Oilers, Tharp earned offensive MVP, while Mike Young Jr. was defensive MVP, Roper won the leadership award and Keasler was EA-WR’s oldest player.

Roxana saw Hellman garner offensive MVP honors, Tommy Forsythe win defensive MVP, Chris Campbell earn the leadership award and 1983 RHS grad Chris Skinner named oldest player.

A fundraiser for both schools’ football programs, final numbers weren’t tallied as of Saturday, but presale tickets had already brought in approximately $7,000.

Last season the Oilers and Shells played at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana with EA-WR winning 35-7 and the game raising about $32,000 and becoming the highest grossing game for Alumni Football USA.

Roxana roster

Wyatt Kirkpatrick 2018

Seth Chester 2015

Terran Raich 2012

Brandon Little 2012

Tyler Floyd 2012

Derrick Massulla 2011

Ryan McClure 2011

Quin Hellman 2009

Kyle Murphy 2009

Vance Wilhelm 2009

Mike Austra 2008

Brian Murphy 2007

Brian Sanchez 2007

Ryan Meredith 2007

Keith Williams 2006

Nick Duncan 2006

Jarod Cope 2005

William Brito 2005

Tommy Forsythe 2004

Derrick Brown 2003

Thomas Poore 2003

James Moxey 2003

Todd Spann 2001

John Brown III 2000

Josh Carter 2000

Brian Armstrong 2000

Josh Campbell 1999

James Woolsey 1999

Nathan Miles 1998

Larry Tinnon 1997

Daryl Trask 1995

Chris Campbell 1994

Phil Milazzo 1990

Jamey Griffin 1990

Tony Drew 1989

Eric Kerr 1988

Mark Batson 1985

Keith Pontow 1984

Chris Skinner 1983

EA-WR roster

Dominic Scroggins 2019

Mark Vann 2019

Joey Copeland 2018

Gabe Grimes 2018

TJ Lawson 2018

Logan Brawley 2017

Kaaleb Moorefield 2013

Jeremy Cook 2013

Kraig Daniels 2012

Kevin Tharp 2010

Troy Gibson 2009

Kyle Scott 2009

Jake Pochek 2008

Jason Rodgers 2008

Tim Kamp 2007

Drew Mortland 2007

Jeremy Hosford 2006

Josh Pochek 2006

Jonathan Alesandrini 2005

Jason Pollard 2005

Mike Young 2005

Nick Kamp 2004

Jason Wheeler 2002

Jason Quigley 2001

Nate Kamp 2000

Bill Owens 1999

Nathan Kerpan 1999

Arron Dewerff 1998

Jake Sullivan 1997

Jason Gerner 1996

Scott Crump 1994

Greg Millsap 1994

Mike Roper 1993

Jeremy Gilliam 1992

Chris Yenne 1992

Bill Cunningham 1992

Scott Ventimiglia 1991

Dan Pyle 1989

Steve Scroggins 1989

Tim Mcgee 1987

Ronnie Mcgee 1985

Mike Young Sr 1979

Phil Keasler 1971

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter