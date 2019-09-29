FOOTBALL: Oilers maintain bragging rights over Shells

Photo by Bill Roseberry
The EA-WR and Roxana alumni football teams pose at midfield Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The fundraiser for both schools' football programs was a huge success once again. It's the third straight alumni game for EA-WR and second for Roxana. The Oilers bested the Shells 27-7.
For the third year in a row the East Alton-Wood River Oilers have played in an alumni football game and for the second year in a row they’ve beaten the crosstown rival Roxana Shells.
Celebrating 100 years of EA-WR High on Saturday, the Oilers rolled by Roxana 27-7 at Memorial Stadium.
EA-WR constructed a 21-0 lead entering halftime and made it hold up in the second half. Quarterback Troy Gibson found Kevin Tharp on an 11-yard touchdown throw at the 10:07 mark of the first quarter to start the scoring. Tharp dove and snared the catch in a vertical layout in the end zone. Gabe Grimes then punched in the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.
At the 2:09 mark of the first quarter it was Tharp again wreaking havoc on Roxana. This time he ran in a 16-yard score, juking to his left past Shells defenders for the score. Jonathon Alesandrini booted the extra point to make it 15-0.
The Oilers final score of the first half came with 5:23 to go in the second quarter. Kaaleb Moorefield scored on a 2-yard plunge up the middle, but Roxana was able to block the PAT, making it 21-0.
The Shells finally got on the board at the 10:10 mark of the third quarter when quarterback Tom Poore found Quinn Hellman on a 36-yard TD strike. Tony Drew kicked the extra point to cut the EA-WR lead to 21-7.
That would be all the Roxana offense could muster though. The Oilers tacked on one more score with 47.7 seconds to go when Gibson punched in a 1-yard run. Roxana was able to block the PAT again. Phil Keasler (Class of 1971) and Mike Roper (Class of 1993) were in on the offensive line, while Mike Young Sr. (Class of 1979) was lined up at wide receiver on the play.
There were also a pair of interceptions in the game, as EA-WR’s Chris Yenne had one in the first half and Roxana’s Terran Raich corralled one in the second half.
Postgame awards were also handed out. For the Oilers, Tharp earned offensive MVP, while Mike Young Jr. was defensive MVP, Roper won the leadership award and Keasler was EA-WR’s oldest player.
Roxana saw Hellman garner offensive MVP honors, Tommy Forsythe win defensive MVP, Chris Campbell earn the leadership award and 1983 RHS grad Chris Skinner named oldest player.
A fundraiser for both schools’ football programs, final numbers weren’t tallied as of Saturday, but presale tickets had already brought in approximately $7,000.
Last season the Oilers and Shells played at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana with EA-WR winning 35-7 and the game raising about $32,000 and becoming the highest grossing game for Alumni Football USA.
Roxana roster
Wyatt Kirkpatrick 2018
Seth Chester 2015
Terran Raich 2012
Brandon Little 2012
Tyler Floyd 2012
Derrick Massulla 2011
Ryan McClure 2011
Quin Hellman 2009
Kyle Murphy 2009
Vance Wilhelm 2009
Mike Austra 2008
Brian Murphy 2007
Brian Sanchez 2007
Ryan Meredith 2007
Keith Williams 2006
Nick Duncan 2006
Jarod Cope 2005
William Brito 2005
Tommy Forsythe 2004
Derrick Brown 2003
Thomas Poore 2003
James Moxey 2003
Todd Spann 2001
John Brown III 2000
Josh Carter 2000
Brian Armstrong 2000
Josh Campbell 1999
James Woolsey 1999
Nathan Miles 1998
Larry Tinnon 1997
Daryl Trask 1995
Chris Campbell 1994
Phil Milazzo 1990
Jamey Griffin 1990
Tony Drew 1989
Eric Kerr 1988
Mark Batson 1985
Keith Pontow 1984
Chris Skinner 1983
EA-WR roster
Dominic Scroggins 2019
Mark Vann 2019
Joey Copeland 2018
Gabe Grimes 2018
TJ Lawson 2018
Logan Brawley 2017
Kaaleb Moorefield 2013
Jeremy Cook 2013
Kraig Daniels 2012
Kevin Tharp 2010
Troy Gibson 2009
Kyle Scott 2009
Jake Pochek 2008
Jason Rodgers 2008
Tim Kamp 2007
Drew Mortland 2007
Jeremy Hosford 2006
Josh Pochek 2006
Jonathan Alesandrini 2005
Jason Pollard 2005
Mike Young 2005
Nick Kamp 2004
Jason Wheeler 2002
Jason Quigley 2001
Nate Kamp 2000
Bill Owens 1999
Nathan Kerpan 1999
Arron Dewerff 1998
Jake Sullivan 1997
Jason Gerner 1996
Scott Crump 1994
Greg Millsap 1994
Mike Roper 1993
Jeremy Gilliam 1992
Chris Yenne 1992
Bill Cunningham 1992
Scott Ventimiglia 1991
Dan Pyle 1989
Steve Scroggins 1989
Tim Mcgee 1987
Ronnie Mcgee 1985
Mike Young Sr 1979
Phil Keasler 1971
Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter