FOOTBALL: Oilers slick with support

Submitted photo EA-WR alumni football players pose with JFL players and cheerleaders at the end-of-the-year banquet Sunday. The alumni association donated $5,000 to the junior program.

On Sunday, the East Alton-Wood River Alumni Football Association stepped up to support future EA-WR gridders.

The alumni donated $5,000 at the end-of-the-year banquet for the EA-WR Junior Football League towards the purchase of new game pants for all JFL players. The money donated was raised from the EA-WR/Roxana alumni football game played at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 28.