FOOTBALL: One and done

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Brad Hasquin instructs his Granite City football players during a practice in August. Hasquin resigned as head coach after just one season.

After guiding the Granite City football team to its first state playoff appearance in seven years, Brad Hasquin has stepped down as head coach.

Hasquin's resignation was approved during a Granite City School Board meeting on Jan. 22, almost a year after he was hired as the head coach. He worked as an assistant coach at GCHS for eight years before being named head coach in the 2018 season.

"It is with reservation and sadness that I have decided to resign as the head football coach at Granite City," Hasquin said in his Twitter page. "I have coached 20 years of high school football and this last year was the best by far. But, after coming across an opportunity to do what's best for our family, I have decided to let someone else lead the Warriors."

Hasquin turned in his resignation on Jan. 8, the same day Granite City students returned to school from the holiday break.

"We were a little taken back by it," Granite City athletics director John Moad said. "You've got to move on. When everything gets going, we'll open it up and we'll take applicants and we'll do some interviews and I'm sure we'll have some good people apply just as we did last year for it. We'll try to get somebody in here who would do a good job for us."

Hasquin coached the Warriors to a 5-5 record last fall. Granite City competed in the Class 7A playoffs, where it lost to Batavia 49-0 in the first round. Hasquin became the fifth coach in program history to guide his team to a state playoff berth.

Moad said Hasquin resigned to seek other opportunities, but they weren't related to coaching.

"They were just opportunities with his family and he's going to try to pursue them," he said. "We'll get this job posted at some point."

Hasquin was hired as the new GCHS football coach on Feb. 27, replacing Carl Luehmann, who stepped down after eight seasons. Before joining the GCHS football coaching staff in 2010, Hasquin worked as the head coach at East Alton-Wood River for three years and was a member of the Alton coaching staff for eight. During his tenure as Alton assistant coach, the Redbirds went to the state playoffs six straight years from 2001-2006.

The Warriors played an independent schedule in Hasquin's first and only year as head coach. They departed from the Southwestern Conference following the 2017-18 school year.

Granite City began Hasquin’s tenure on Aug. 24 with a 42-6 win at Jersey in its season opener. The Warriors clinched their state playoff berth since 2011 with a 60-27 victory over Galesburg on their regular season finale on Oct. 19. They also had home victories over Collinsville, Carnahan. and Mater Dei.

GCHS, which had two wins in 2017, had strong players such as juniors Freddy Edwards and Logan Gordon. Edwards rushed for 1,484 yards with 19 touchdowns and threw for 1,176 yards and Gordon led the team in tackles with 53.