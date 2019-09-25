FOOTBALL: QB Club divvies out awards for first three weeks

stock football on field

The first awards banquet of the season went off without a hitch Tuesday at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club. The fried chicken was as good as always, too.

Awards were divvied out for the first three weeks of the 2019 season on Tuesday in front of a good-sized crowd. It was also announced that former NFL player Chris Brooks will be the speaker at the final awards banquet of the season on Nov. 12 in Alton.

Brooks graduated from Hazelwood East High in 2005, where he was a standout wide receiver, and signed to play at Nebraska. As a senior at Hazelwood East, he helped the team reach the Missouri Class 6A state finals, the largest class in the state. He then chose Nebraska over offers from Missouri, Illinois and Florida.

Brooks was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, but cut prior to the start of the season. He signed with Indianapolis onto the practice squad, but was activated to play in his one and only NFL game on Nov. 14, 2010 for the Colts. He was then returned to the practice squad. He has been out of the league since 2011.

Brooks will speak and help hand out awards to prep football players from the Riverbend on Nov. 12, including weekly awards for the final 6 weeks and Player of the Year awards.

On Tuesday the awards for the first three weeks were handed out and here are those winners:

WEEK 1

Offensive Line — EA-WR (Gavin Haynes, Brandon Wells, Jacob Weller, Kurtis Hyde, Gary Shemonia, Caleb Yarbrough and Damien Wiseman)

Defensive Lineman — Antonio Clanton Jr. of Alton

Offensive Back — Brody Newberry of EA-WR

Defensive Back — Keaton Loewen of CM

WEEK 2

Offensive Line — CM (Ryan Lynn, Cole Stimac, Melvin Hodge, Vinny Cafazza, Kaeden Toenyes, Alec Hamby, Karson Miller and Cole Klaustermeier)

Defensive Lineman — David Pluester of Roxana

Offensive Back — Noah Turbyfill of CM

Defensive Back — Logan Sternickle of Marquette

WEEK 3

Offensive Line — Alton (Tristan Underwood, Kyle Hughes, Jayme Copeland, Bobby Smith and Rashaun Johnson)

Defensive Lineman — David Pluester of Roxana

Co-Offensive Backs — Dasani Stewart of Alton and Jake Hewitt of Marquette

Defensive Back — Austin Wilburn of Roxana