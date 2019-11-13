FOOTBALL: Remembering the ‘99 St. Louis Rams

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Former St. Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones was the keynote speaker at the Alton Knights of Columbus QB Club Player of the Year Banquet on Tuesday. After addressing the large crowd in attendance, Jones took a moment to reflect on the 1999 NFL season when everything came together for a Super Bowl championship in St. Louis.

When John Keller introduced Mike Jones on Tuesday at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club Player of the Year Banquet he mentioned his 500 career tackles during his 12-year NFL career.

Someone from the crowd quickly quipped, “But that one.”

That one, known as “The Tackle,” is the greatest moment in St. Louis football history, resulting in the securing of the Super Bowl XXXIV championship.

As much of the region has become maligned when it comes to the subject of the now Los Angeles Rams, the relocation can’t steal the memories of that title from fans’ minds like it did the franchise.

Getting the opportunity to catch up with Jones after he addressed the prep players, coaches and their families on Tuesday, Jones had an opportunity to reflect on the 1999 Rams and that 2000 Super Bowl crown.

It never gets old for him to talk about.

“It could be worse, I could be talking about missing a tackle,” Jones said with a chuckle.

Jones’ tackle of the Tennessee Titans’ Kevin Dyson on the one-yard line as time expired in Super Bowl XXXIV has been voted the best play in Rams history, the No. 1 defensive play in Super Bowl history according to ESPN and the No. 11 all-time play during the NFL’s 100 seasons.

There’s something romantic seeing Jones and Dyson battle one-on-one to decide the ultimate team championship. The visual of Dyson’s arm stretching for the goal line and coming up just short as Jones physically denies him is just so iconic.

But when Jones thinks of the ‘99 Rams it goes back to the beginning of training camp when nobody had the lowly franchise on their radar. After all they had been 4-12 and finished fifth in the NFC West in 1998 and were just 5-11 in Dick Vermeil’s first season as head coach in ‘97.

The atmosphere and mindset was different in ‘99 though.

“I remember telling people during the summer before we picked up Trent (Green) that we were good enough to go to the playoffs and the year before we’d only won four games,” Jones said. “People would say, ‘Go to the playoffs? You didn’t win anything but four games last year.’ I just remember everyone in that building believing this was the year we were going to turn the corner.”

Trent Green was one piece at quarterback, but when his season was cut short by a gruesome knee injury in preseason it began to look like success wasn’t in the cards for the Rams again. Enter Kurt Warner.

The story of Warner’s rise to prominence is well documented. From stocking shelves at a grocery store in Iowa to winning NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards, it sounds like a Hollywood script.

Again Jones said that was just a piece of the puzzle.

“We had certain things happen,” he said. “No one knew how good the offense was going to be because no one knew anything about Mike Martz. You were looking at a new offensive coordinator in Martz, a new quarterback in Trent Green and then Kurt, we knew what Marshall (Faulk) was and then the one wild card that really worked well, Isaac (Bruce) was healthy because we didn’t know what we were going to have in Torry (Holt).”

Warner was on the ‘98 roster, but only got into one game, going 4-of-11 for 39 yards, so in essence he was new. He joined Faulk, a castoff from Indianapolis landed in a trade, offensive linemen Andy McCollum and Adam Timmerman, Holt, a rookie wideout and Dre Bly, a rookie cornerback to help change the culture.

Throw in the addition of the offensive mastermind Martz and then the growth of players like London Fletcher, Orlando Pace, Roland Williams and Dexter McCleon and in essence it was a whole new team.

Jones credited the conductor of the whole train though when it came to gaining steam.

“The camaraderie and knowing coach Vermeil trusted us was nice, because there was a time we didn’t know each other,” he said. “Seeing the team come together because he let us go out there and we as players started to understand what he wanted to get out of us.”

A new lease on life and a newfound confidence led to a 13-3 record and a trip to the playoffs, capturing the hearts of America with their unknown quarterback and explosive offense. It was truly a team effort.

“You think about Ricky Proehl and the catch he made (vs. Tampa Bay in the NFC title game), it was the only touchdown he had all year,” Jones said. “All the different things, it was amazing because when someone’s different number was called they always came up with a play. I always think about that.”

And when Jones’ number was called he definitely made the play; the biggest of them all. For one season the stars aligned and everything came together for a fledgling franchise, a struggling football city and a frustrated fanbase and it was beautiful.

Now the head high school football coach at Saint Louis University High School, Jones thinks of Vermeil a lot when he reminisces of those glory days. As a coach now, Jones sees the importance his coach had on the entire dynamic.

“A guy asked coach Vermeil, ‘Why are you such a great coach? Why do you turn programs around?” Jones said. “Every school he’d been to, within three years they’d been to the championship game. He was a high school coach of the year, a junior college coach of the year, he was a college coach of the year and he was an NFL coach of the year. So what made him a good coach? He said, ‘I’m a coach of men who just happen to be football players.’ He taught life skills and that’s what coaches do. That’s what sports are about, what life is about and when you learn the life skills, you’ll be successful in anything you do.

“A lot of the stuff coach Vermeil did were the small things, be on time, love your teammates, do what you’re supposed to, all those things got us to where we ended up being in the world championship.”

Scratch that, becoming world champions.

1999 Rams playoff results

NFC DIVISIONAL ROUND

Rams 49, Minnesota Vikings 37

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Rams 11, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6

SUPER BOWL XXXIV

Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16