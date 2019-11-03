FOOTBALL: Roxana sees season conclude in Columbia

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana's Cole Liley, gets upended by a Columbia defender on Saturday, while fellow Shells player Parris White (84) looks on. Roxana lost 56-28 in Columbia in the first-round playoff game to end its season at 5-5.

The Roxana Shells used a 4-game winning streak to blaze into the postseason, but ran into a buzzsaw in the Columbia Eagles on Saturday.

The host Eagles ousted the Shells from the Class 4A playoffs with a 56-28 victory Saturday afternoon. With the loss, the Shells closed their campaign at 5-5, while Columbia improved to 10-0 and advances to face Fairbury (Prairie Central) in the second round of the postseason.

“Columbia is fast,” second-year Roxana head coach Wade DeVries deduced Saturday.

The Eagles raced out to a 14-0 lead, but the Shells continued to claw away and got a 1-yard rushing touchdown from David Pluester with 25 seconds left in the opening quarter to cut it to 14-7.

Unfortunately for Roxana, it was as close as it could get. Columbia led 35-14 at half and 56-14 following three quarters.

“We battled, there’s no doubt about it,” DeVries said. “We played hard, but speed kills. We’ve got to eliminate turnovers and penalties if we want to be able to win games like that.”

Another blow early in the game was an injury to Michael Ilch. The senior speedster missed most of the first half, but was ultimately able to return and play much of the second half.

DeVries said Ilch’s absence didn’t affect the offensive approach with the Eagles.

“(Ilch) hurt his knee early on and ended up coming back in the second half and playing most of it,” he said. “He’s really good and we’re going to miss him a lot. He’s been really good for us the last two years, but in terms of our game plan it didn’t really change anything. We put the next kid in and do what we do. They just defended us really well inside and I thought we were able to open it up and have a little success throwing the ball.”

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Roxana linebacker Jacob Rexford tackles a Columbia player on Saturday in the Class 4A playoffs.

Junior quarterback Gavin Huffman was 5-of-15 passing for 129 yards and an interception. It was a long pass from Huffman to Parris White setting up Pluester’s first score, but it was Pluester who shouldered much of the offense Saturday.

The senior finished with 25 carries for 176 yards and 3 TDs. Pluester had a second 1-yard TD and a 59-yard rumble for a score, both in the fourth quarter. Jacob Rexford had the other Roxana TD from 9 yards out in the second quarter. Logan Wonders was 4-for-4 on extra points.

“He’s a dude,” DeVries said of Pluester. “I wish I had a better way to describe it. He does everything you ask. He’s a great linebacker, he runs hard and we’ll really miss him. He’s going to be hard to replace.”

Pluester also had 9 total tackles on defense to match fellow senior Austin Wilburn to lead the team. Braeden Wells had an interception for the Shells in the loss, too.

Roxana will now say goodbye to a 13-man senior class. Pluester, Wilburn, Ilch, Jacob Sido, J.J. Bean, Jacob Golenor, Ben Walleck, Cole Liley, Austin Arview, Trent Sanders, Devin LaRue, Logan Zeller and Adam Coles comprised the senior group.

DeVries said the seniors will be missed, but he believes they’ve set a foundation for his version of the Roxana program after just two seasons.

“I’m happy for them, they put in the time and effort, and not just the seniors, but everybody in the program,” he said. “We have some things we need to clean up, obviously, but overall I look back and we’re a better program than we were 12 months ago.”

Roxana was back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.