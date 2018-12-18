FOOTBALL: The district divide

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR head coach Garry Herron talks to quarterback Kenny Beachum during the 2018 season. Herron was in favor of Thursday's vote for the IHSA to switch to districts for the 2021 football season.

The topic of switching from conferences to districts for IHSA football has been a heated one.

It carries differing opinions between large and small schools, but there’s one aspect that can’t be denied — Tuesday’s announcement by the IHSA that districts will replace conferences in 2021 is definitely historic.

Proposal 23 passed by 17 votes on Tuesday in the annual IHSA by-law referendum. There were 324 yes votes, 307 no votes and 69 no-opinion votes.

“It is a historic change,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release. “The narrow gap in the voting indicates that there are pros and cons that impact our diverse football-playing membership in a multitude of ways. We hope that it will effectively address conference realignment and scheduling concerns, while helping create long-term sustainability and growth for high school football in the state.”

AdVantage coverage schools Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana were for the change. For the Oilers and Shells it can possibly renew a rivalry that went away in 2011 when EA-WR was forced out of the South Central Conference.

“We’ve got a school three miles away that’s the same size and we can’t play them because they’re in a closed conference,” EA-WR head coach Garry Herron said. “Now we’ll be able to get that rivalry back and we’ll see some Wood River and Roxana games.”

First-year Roxana coach Wade DeVries echoed the same sentiment.

“We don’t really have a rival,” DeVries said. “From the beginning I was for it, not that I dislike the South Central or don’t want to play Pana or Carlinville, that’s not it. The fact we don’t play Wood River is disappointing. That’s what I want to get to.”

Marquette head coach Darrell Angleton admitted it will be nice to have stability in a district as opposed to the uncertainty of the Prairie State Conference.

“I think it benefits us, we voted for it and I supported it,” Angleton said. “Part of it is the Prairie State is not the most stable of conferences. It’s not that I mind the guys in it, they’re good guys, but we’ve had so many teams leave… You’re looking at forfeits and they have no power points associated with them for the playoffs.”

There are plenty of questions surrounding Thursday’s vote. Who will be in the districts? When will the non-district dates be plugged into the schedule? How many teams are in the district?

“We understand that everyone wants to know what district and class they will be in, but the reality is that we are two years away from being able to tabulate that information,” Anderson said. “Because IHSA districts will operate on a two-year cycle, schools will need the next two years to evaluate their participation. Some may choose to join coops or disband coops. Some may choose to play eight-man football. Chicago Public Schools will need to determine what schools it will make playoff eligible, and we will also have non-boundaried schools that will change classes in that timeframe as they gain or lose multiplier waivers.”

Those unanswered questions are what has some coaches and administrators uncertain over Thursday’s vote.

“I don’t know if we’ll see conferences on the football side like we ever knew them before,” Alton AD Jeff Alderman said. “Ultimately that’s what led us to this position. Everybody was trying to find those 5 wins.

“I really don’t have one opinion or another until I see how it shakes down. We don’t know what district we’re in, what dates will be non district dates and how many of those we’ll have.”

Civic Memorial head football coach Mike Parmentier added, “There are so many unanswered questions right now and that’s what’s scaring me a lot and I’m sure a lot of other coaches as well. It’s one of the biggest things to happen with the IHSA to date. There are a lot of question marks, especially for the teams downstate.”

Teams will continue to play a 9-game schedule on the season, but only their results in the district will affect their playoff chances. The top 4 teams from each district will advance to the postseason. Classes will remain from 1A-8A, with a 32-team playoff bracket for each.

“It’s going to bust up those closed conferences and open them up and open up the playoffs,” Herron said. “It’s all become predictable and boring to me. Playing Carlinville three years in a row because we’re closest to them is sad.”

For a Granite City team that recently left the Southwestern Conference, it answers some questions with scheduling. First-year head coach Brad Hasquin is torn on it because of the unknown travel possibilities.

“Travel is going to stink, but the good thing is you know who you’re going to play every year,” Hasquin said.

Even non-district play, Hasquin said could be interesting. He admitted the Warriors could play an Edwardsville or a Madison, which would be totally different avenues.

“It proposes different, unique matchups,” he said. “It gives us flexibility on who we can play.”

The IHSA press release closed by stating a more definitive timeline for districts and schedules will be developed with the IHSA Football Advisory Committee over the course of the 2019-20 school year.