FOOTBALL: The new Redhawk

Granite City junior quarterback Freddy Edwards verbally committed to play football for Miami University for the 2020 season on March 12.

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City junior quarterback Freddy Edwards rushes the ball against Alton last season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Edwards announced his commitment to the NCAA Division I school at Oxford, Ohio in his Twitter page.

"After talking with my family and people who support me at Granite City High School, I have decided to commit to Miami (Ohio) University," Edwards said. "From this point forward, 100% of my focus will be on my academics and athletic career at Granite City."

Edwards will join a Miami program that finished 6-6 overall and 6-2 in Mid-American Conference play. Chuck Martin coaches the Redhawks, who have five players in the NFL, including Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Edwards is enjoying a strong career with the Granite City football program. Last fall, he rushed for 1,484 yards with 19 touchdowns and threw for 1,176 yards and helped the Warriors reach the state playoffs for the first time in seven years. He also earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in his freshman year after finishing with 1,128 yards rushing, 470 yards passing and 19 touchdowns. Edwards rushed for 431 yards, threw for 301 yards and scored seven touchdowns in the first two games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Edwards had considered several other schools such as the University of Notre Dame and Iowa State University. He made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame during the 2017 football season and visited Iowa State in June to participate in a football camp.