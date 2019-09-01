FOOTBALL: Weekend Warrior

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Granite City South graduate and Pro Football Hall of Famer tosses the coin before the prep football contest between Granite City and Jersey on Aug. 31.

Kevin Greene enjoyed a memorable weekend at Granite City High School on Aug. 30-31.

First, the Pro Football Hall of Famer visited the school's Sports Hall of Fame building and was greeted with friends, fans and old coaches. Then, he was being honored in front of hundreds of people at Granite City's season-opening football game against Jersey at Kevin Greene Field.

"It's still kind of surreal," Greene said.

Greene visited GCHS as part of a field dedication ceremony, held at halftime of the football contest. The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 30, but was moved to the next night due to rain, forcing Greene to stay an extra day at Granite City.

GCHS held a meet-and-greet reception for Greene at the Sports Hall of Fame building on Aug. 30. Greene got to wear his Hall of Fame jacket and signed autographs.

The next night, Greene came back with his Hall of Fame jacket and got to flip the coin before the game. At halftime, he made a three-minute speech about his football career.

Greene said one of the biggest highlights during his prep career was helping his team getting the victory over Granite City North in his junior year.

"I spiked the ball at one of the goal posts and I got two flags," he said. "I got a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct and another flag for delay of game. I got my butt chewed twice for that one, but it was worth it."

The only bad part of Greene's stay was seeing Granite City lose 23-14 to Jersey. After the game, Greene gave a pep talk to the players.

"It was always an honor to have one of the guys wearing the golden jacket to come in and speak to any ballplayer or anybody who likes football," first-year Granite City coach Doc Gooden said.

A 1980 GCHS South graduate, Greene was a valuable player for the Warriors' football team. When he was a senior, he helped the team finish 5-4, including a 7-6 victory over Edwardsville. Greene played for the Warriors for four years.

"He's one of those kids that you loved to coach because you had to figure out a way to slow him down instead of firing him up," said Nick Petrillo, one of Greene's coaches. "If you had to fire a kid up, you had a little work ahead of you. But if you slow him down, that's what you enjoy. But that's the way Kevin played. He played full board, 110 percent. He just loved the game of football."

Greene went on to turn in outstanding careers at Auburn University and in the NFL. He played 15 years in the pros and he's among the league career leaders in sacks with 160.

"I'm still pinching myself that I played in the NFL, period," said Greene, who also worked as outside linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. "It was such an unbelievable ride and an unreal dream come true."

Greene said he was glad to return to his alma mater for the first time since 2016, the year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"It's always great to come back, especially since they're tagging my name to the field," he said. "It's an honor. It's absolute great to be back in Granite and I always see myself as a Granite City South Warrior."