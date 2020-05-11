Ford country

Detroit Lions AP Lions Cardinals Football Detroit Lions AP Lions Eagles Football Detroit Lions AP Lions Packers Football

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment in a series of stories catching up with local athletes who are or have been playing sports at the professional level and how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Ford was lucky enough to be in the offseason when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it’s still causing concern surrounding training and getting ready for the 2020 NFL campaign.

One aspect that has put the former Marquette Catholic standout and cornerback for the Detroit Lions at ease is his new contract. The Lions inked Ford to a one-year contract April 21 as an exclusive rights free agent.

“I just got back to Detroit to be able to sign it and finalize it, but we agreed upon it a while ago,” he said. “That was a little bit of weight off of my shoulders, but still you have to compete whenever that time comes, whenever we go back to camp or whatever. You still have to earn that job, but it is a relief to know I’ll be back here.”

Ford was doing his best to prepare and improve for the upcoming season before the stay-at-home directives took place.

“During the offseason before everything got shut down, I was out training with Ryan Clark,” Ford said. “That’s usually my routine. I came home around the time I was planning on coming home anyway and got word of the shutdown. I went out and bought a bunch of workout stuff like we had at the facility and followed those workout plans and did it from home.”

After getting added from the practice squad in 2018 and playing in 7 games with 4 starts, Ford appeared in 15 games with a pair of starts in 2019. He’s just ready to help any way he can for the team when the current craziness finally ends.

He’s learned a lot with all that time on the field and is ready to use that to continue improving.

“I started a couple games my rookie year and then had a chance to come back and start a couple more and help out the team,” Ford said. “From those experiences you learn to be a technician and study the game, be a student of the game. Those are things you always do. You want to stay strong in your aspects that are strong and you want to make sure you don’t have any weaknesses. Those are things you go back and evaluate yourself; coaches evaluate you and you get better at reading those critiques.”

Ford believed one of his best performances in 2019 was in a 27-24 win for the Lions in Week 3. Detroit started the season 2-0-1 before ultimately finishing 3-12-1 during an injury-plagued campaign.

“The Eagles game I had a big opportunity to come in during the second half and helped us get the win,” he said. “Another game I felt really good was the Giants game. I helped the team in that game, too. I just feel my best games are the ones where I help the team and we’re able to get a win.”

The Lions beat the Giants 31-26 in Week 8 for their final win of the season.

Ford is back in Detroit, preparing as best he can for the unknown variables surrounding the upcoming season. Trainers and coaches from the franchise give pointers to the players all of the time, but Ford was candid about utilizing self-motivation to push a little harder as a professional athlete.

“If you’ve made it to the NFL, I’m pretty sure you have self-motivation; you want to be great,” he said. “It’s not that hard to get up and work out. It’s something you’ve been doing your whole life. I wouldn’t say it’s that big of a step. Wake up, work out, you’ve been doing it every day, every week, it’s just a routine.”

