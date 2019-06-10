Former football coach enters St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame

by

Former Granite City High and Alton High head football coach Wayne Williams received a great honor recently, by being inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame for its 2019 class.

Williams guided the Granite City gridders from 1969-73 and later was head coach for the Alton Redbirds from ‘77-81.

Williams was unable to attend the induction ceremonies. His GCHS defensive coordinator Don Miller picked up the award and presented it to him.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter