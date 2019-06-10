Former football coach enters St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame

× Expand Wayne Williams (seated) receives his St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame plaque from his Granite City defensive coordinator, Don Miller (standing).

Former Granite City High and Alton High head football coach Wayne Williams received a great honor recently, by being inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame for its 2019 class.

Williams guided the Granite City gridders from 1969-73 and later was head coach for the Alton Redbirds from ‘77-81.

Williams was unable to attend the induction ceremonies. His GCHS defensive coordinator Don Miller picked up the award and presented it to him.

