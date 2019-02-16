WRESTLING: A quartet of medalists

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Roxana's Alex Maguire wrestles in the championship match at 152 pounds in Class 1A on Saturday at the individual state wrestling tournament in Champaign. Maguire lost 4-3 in the finals to finish second in the state.

It was a great weekend for Riverbend wrestling.

Four wrestlers from the Riverbend area advanced to the individual state tournament at Champaign’s State Farm Center and all four are returning home with medals.

Alex Maguire of Roxana was second in 1A at 152 pounds, CM’s Caleb and Caine Tyus finished third and sixth respectively in 2A at 120 and 126 and East Alton-Wood River senior Jake Erslon nabbed a fourth place finish at 170 in 1A.

Maguire, a senior, became only the seventh Shell to win multiple medals at state, but couldn’t quite get to the level of fourth state champion in school history. He finished third at 145 as a junior.

The last Roxana wrestler to win a state title was Tom Riggins at 189 in 1997 in Class A. Rusty Wheat was the last to win multiple medals with back-to-back second place finishes in A in ‘03 and ‘04.

After Maguire rolled into the finals, he took a 2-0 advantage on the top-ranked wrestler in the state, Brody Ivy of Sterling Newman, but couldn’t quite make it stand. He went to slam Ivy and looked to wrench his back, unable to get the takedown. Ivy turned it into two points and ultimately won the match 4-3.

“I thought I had him down and he got out,” Maguire said. “Then at one point my shoulder started hurting, but that’s no reason to quit. I did for a second and I’m going to regret that for the rest of my life.”

It was a tough loss to swallow for Maguire even though he recognized the significance of securing multiple state medals.

“For the school it means a lot, because I know not a lot of people have done that, but for me it wasn’t a first place medal I’m not that excited about it,” Maguire said. “It’s going to be hard to get over the fact that my last high school match ever I didn’t win.”

While Maguire was downtrodden, Roxana head coach Rob Milazzo was still proud of his grappler, his first state finalist at the helm of the storied program.

“It’s my first one, of course I would have liked to have had it,” he said. “We’ve had four coaches and the other three have state champs and you don’t know when they’re going to come along. They’re kids and you don’t know what’s going to happen, but it doesn’t matter. The fact is he wrestled his match and he was there with the elite and the kid didn’t start wrestling until he was in the sixth grade, so we’re so proud of him.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Caleb Tyus of CM battles in the third-place match at 120 pounds in the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday. Tyus cruised to a 9-2 major decision to finish third in the state.

The Tyus twins, just sophomores for the Eagles, were making their second trip to state, but they didn’t bring home any hardware during their first try.

This year both of them advanced to the semifinals of the championship bracket before they lost, Caleb at 120 pounds and Caine at 126. Those efforts guaranteed them spots in the medal rounds.

“Last year they both lost in the blood rounds in the last seconds of their matches,” CM head coach Jeremy Christeson said. “I thought with that hunger and a little more maturity it paid off for them this year and was a little better. It’s tough to wrestle here. I bring kids up here to see it and next year I expect those two to be here. They had a good tournament and I’m proud of them both.”

Caleb bounced back after losing in his semifinal bout, beating Alex Barbarise of Antioch 7-0 in the semifinal wrestlebacks. He then cruised by Brad Ritter of St. Patrick 9-2 for third place. Ritter was ranked fifth in the state at 120 in 2A, while Barbarise was sixth. Caleb was only an honorable mention in the state.

“I think that’s the best I’ve ever wrestled,” Caleb said of his third-place match. “It felt great. I did great.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Caine Tyus of CM wrestles the 2A 126-pound fifth-place match at state on Saturday in Champaign. The sophomore ended up finishing sixth at state.

Caine came up on the short end during his two Saturday matches. He lost 14-0 to Kylan Montgomery of Mascoutah and then was edged 2-1 by Danny McPherson of Antioch in the fifth-place match at 126.

“Last year I didn’t place, so this year it’s better,” Caine said. “But I’m still trying to get to the bigger picture and get further up the podium.”

Christeson knows he’s got plenty to build on with a plethora of young talent, spearheaded by the sophomore Tyus twins.

“We’ve got a bright future ahead of us because we have these two and many more coming,” Christeson said.

Caleb summed it up best recapping the ‘19 state performance and looking to the future.

“It was a great accomplishment, but I want more,” he said.

For EA-WR’s Erslon there are no more chances at state, but that’s OK for the senior, he couldn’t ask for much more of a finish.

“Yeah, this was just the way I wanted it,” Erslon said. “I worked my whole life for this and some kids unfortunately don’t even make it here and I’m lucky enough to place.”

Erslon had to fight back from a first-round loss to get to the third-place match on Saturday.

He beat the No. 4 seed in the state, Colin Dvorak of Lena-Winslow, to get into the medal rounds on Saturday. Then he toppled Joey Braunagel of Althoff, the No. 6 wrestler in the state, 10-5 to advance to the third-place match. Erslon ran out of gas there, losing to Jacob Conaty of LeRoy 6-0. Conaty is the No. 5 seed in the state. Erslon wasn’t ranked.

Second-year head EA-WR head coach Tim Donohoo was ecstatic with Erslon’s performance over the entire season.

“He’s grown a lot as a wrestler and as a person as well,” Donohoo said. “Sophomore season he fell short and didn’t get out of regional. Last year he won 38 matches and this year he tied the single-season win record of East Alton-Wood River with 44 wins (tied Drew Sobol) and took fourth place at state. He’s the hardest worker in our room, he’s captain of the team and if anybody deserved a medal at state it was him.”

Erslon gave credit to the program that helped get him on the podium Saturday.

“My sophomore year was Zac Blasioli’s senior year and he was a state champ and a runner-up the year before,” Erslon said. “I was in the room with him every day as his partner and I owe a lot to him for making me who I am. My previous coaches and my current coaches I owe a lot to them, too. They push me, push me and push me every day in the room and made me who I am now. It’s a pleasure to be in contact with these great people.”