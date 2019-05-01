Four SIUE programs earn NCAA recognition

NCAA

Four SIUE Athletics programs were honored Wednesday by the NCAA by earning multi-year Academic Progress Rates in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

SIUE men’s golf, women’s cross country, women’s tennis and volleyball were listed among the nation’s best for their high academic marks.

“We are very proud of our student-athletes, coaches and academic support services,” SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt said. “We continue to demonstrate our commitment to academic success for our student-athletes at SIUE.”

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for Division I sports teams. Largely as a result of an increase in perfect scores, teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,328, up by 44 from the previous academic year. APRs for programs in the top 10 percent ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000, and the number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,214, marking an increase of 26 teams from last year. Of the teams recognized, 471 competed in men’s or mixed sports, and 857 competed in women’s sports.

The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

