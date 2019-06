The Alton High School boys basketball program will hold a free camp for all fifth- to eighth-grade boys for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The camp will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20. The free camp will be available to the first 50 students to sign up.

For more information and to sign up, email coach Dana Morgan at dmorgan@altonschools.org.

