Freeman headed to U of I Hall of Fame

× Expand photo by University of Illinois Athletics Madison High grad Don Freeman competes at the University of Illinois in a game against Ohio State. Freeman played at U of I from 1963-66 and is being enshrined in the Fighting Illini’s Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 20-21.

When compiling a list of local basketball greats, Don Freeman is slam dunk.

The Madison High grad was an all-state center for the Trojans, an All-American guard/forward at the University of Illinois and an all-pro guard in the American Basketball Association (ABA).

A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame and the Illini Men’s Basketball All-Century Team, now Freeman can call himself a U of I HOFer. He will be inducted Sept. 20-21.

Freeman, who turned 75 on July 18, resides in Omaha, Neb., and is long removed from his illustrious basketball career. He retired after a season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975-76.

Reflecting back, Freeman deflected his successes, noting great people helping mold his career. Freeman’s 27.8 points per game in 1965-66 with the Illini remains the single-season scoring benchmark, as does his 668 points that year.

“Whatever percentages are in the record books, that’s nothing. I have a high PCT, people, coaches and teammates,” he said. “It all started in Madison. From grade school and coach Wade James taking me with his sixth grade team to Mount Pulaski and winning a championship there. That fired me up. Coach (Earl) McClanahan then came into Madison High and gave me the green light.”

Basketball became a lifestyle for Freeman early in Madison, living across from the city courts as a child.

“Guys would come in from Alton, East St. Louis and about 4:30-5 p.m. every day there would be great games,” Freeman said. “You hear them talk about Rucker Park in New York and other places, Madison was the place in those days. Mannie Jackson and Govoner Vaughn (Edwardsville) came down. There was some great talent there.

“At first they didn’t give me a chance to play, so I just sat on the rail and watched. When the big guys got done I would go shoot hoops until dark by myself and work on moves. I finally got an opportunity and I had a chip on my shoulder; I wanted to show them. I lived on that court.”

By his senior season at Madison he showed them, helping the Trojans to a 28-1 record in 1961-62, a top 5 ranking in the state and a regional crown. He earned all-state honors and punched his ticket for his future.

With offers from Northwestern and Saint Louis, there was only one place for Freeman.

“Mannie and Gov went to U of I, and that’s where I wanted to go,” he said.

The decision was life-changing. Freeman averaged 20.1 ppg and 10.8 rebounds per game over 3 varsity seasons with the Illini. He left the most prolific scorer in program history and remains 12th on the all-time scoring list.

But when he thinks of U of I, it’s not basketball that makes him most proud.

“I was very blessed to have the career I had, but the one thing that stands out is getting that college degree,” he said. “Where I grew up I was very poor, so that was a big thing. Life goes on after basketball and that degree made a difference and I worked for it, trust me.”

He was drafted in the third round of the 1966 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, but never signed with them. Instead, he went to the ABA, where he played from ‘67-75. Freeman played for the Minnesota Muskies, Miami Floridians, Texas/Dallas Chaparrals, Utah Stars, Indiana Pacers, and the San Antonio Spurs. He is seventh on the ABA all-time scoring list with 11,544 points.

He credits people like Dallas head coach Bill Blakeley and general manager Max Williams and Pacers’ head coach Bobby Leonard, among many others, for molding him.

Winning the ‘72-73 ABA championship with Indiana marked the pinnacle of his career.

“After we won the ‘73 ABA championship with the Pacers, I kind of lost some of the desire that got me to the game,” Freeman said. “You don’t feel complete until you get that championship ring and then once I got it, there wasn’t anything left.”

What followed was a career in banking, beginning in Champaign and ultimately catching on with the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas, Houston and finally Omaha. He retired in 2009.

His last trip to Illinois was when his jersey was hung in the rafters at State Farm Center at U of I as one of the 33 best Illini basketball players of all-time in 2008. Freeman’s last trip to Madison was for a funeral over a decade ago.

He will make the trek to Champaign for the ceremonies in September and the hoopla is making him reflective of a life he doesn’t think about often these days.

“At this point in my life, I really don’t go back and reflect on basketball,” Freeman said. “When heading back for the U of I Hall of Fame, I may swing through the Metro area and Madison just to say hi.”

U of I statistics

1963-64 — 14.2 ppg., 9.6 rpg.

1964-65 — 18.3 ppg., 9.4 rpg.

1965-66 — 27.8 ppg., 11.9 rpg.

ABA statistics

1967-68 Minnesota — 16.3 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 2.8 apg.

1968-69 Miami — 22.1 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 6.4 apg.

1969-70 Miami — 27.4 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 3.7 apg.

1970-71 Utah/Texas — 23.6 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 5.0 apg.

1971-72 Dallas — 24.1 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 3.4 apg.

1972-73 Indiana — 14.3 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 2.5 apg.

1973-74 Indiana — 14.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 2.5 apg.

1974-75 San Antonio — 15.5 ppg., 2.4 rpg., 2.6 apg.

NBA statistics

1975-76 Los Angeles — 10.8 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 2.7 apg.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter