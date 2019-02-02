Freshman fever

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Marquette Catholic freshman Adrenna Snipes looks to get the offense going vs. Calhoun at the Deck the Halls Tournament on Dec. 28. The Explorers entered this week with an 18-9 record.

After three months, Adrenna Snipes is enjoying her time with the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team.

“It’s the best so far,” the freshman said.

Snipes has been a solid addition to the Explorers since their season opener against Triad on Nov. 14. She’s the team’s top scorer at 17.6 points per game and has helped Marquette clinch its third straight winning season.

“Adrenna is a special talent,” Marquette coach Lee Green said. “There’s no doubt about it. She has the ability to get into the paint and draw and kick to the open shooters. If it’s a one on one situation, there aren’t a lot of people who can stop her. She’s a very coachable and unbelievable kid. I’m glad she’s on my team and not anybody else’s.”

Now, Snipes is setting her sights on helping her team win its second straight regional title. Marquette opens its postseason at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 against either Staunton or South Fork in the Class 2A Staunton Regional semifinals. The Explorers are the No. 4 seed in sub-sectional A of the Hillsboro Sectional.

Marquette entered this week at 18-9. They clinched a winning season after cruising past Roxana 62-13 on Jan. 17 at home.

“They’re playing good,” Snipes said.

Snipes is leading a talented freshmen group that also includes Kamryn Fandrey, Abby Williams, Jillian Nelson, Haley Porter and Carli Foesterling. Fandrey is Marquette’s top 3-point shooter with 32 and Williams is the top rebounder at 5.4 boards per game.

“I love having them,” said Green, who is in his third season as Explorers’ coach. “There are growing pains that come with it, but they’re extremely more mature and a lot better basketball players for their age than most freshmen when they come into high school. They’re all great kids, too.”

The freshmen are complemented in the lineup by senior Payton Connors and junior Emma Nicholson, who strongly contributed to the ‘17-18 regional winning squad.

Snipes has scored in double figures in all but two games this season. She also leads the Explorers in assists with 88 and steals with 144.

“I think she’s definitely the best girls basketball player that I’ve played with,” Fandrey said. “When she passes it to us, they are such good passes that no one really expects it. She’s a really good player and I’m very happy to be playing with her.”

Green said he had high hopes for Snipes since the Explorers’ season opener on Nov. 14, when she scored 20 points against Triad in a first-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

“In the first half, she struggled a little bit,” the Marquette coach said. “Then, when she came into halftime, it was almost like, ‘Hey, I got my first game jitters out.’ She just took over that second half. It was fun to watch.”

Snipes finished with a season-high 33 points against Taylorville in the Deck the Halls Tournament in Jerseyville on Dec. 27.

“It was amazing,” the freshman said. “That’s the best that I have ever did. I was working hard to get us the win.”

Snipes credits her aunt, Cathy Snipes, for her successful freshman season. Cathy is Alton High School’s all-time leading scorer at 2,673 points.

“She helped me and she wants me to do the best I can do,” Adrenna Snipes said.

