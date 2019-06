Answer the question here

The answer to last week's sports trivia question is Scott Posey. The Alton High baseball coach from 1988-93, Posey led the Redbirds to their last Southwestern Conference title in 1991. They posted a 19-13 overall record that season.

Last week's winner was Mike Brey. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter