From Warrior to Redhawk

photo by Bill Barrett photo by Bill Barrett

Lexi Grote was a valuable player off the bench for the Southeast Missouri State women’s soccer team last fall.

The Granite City graduate scored a pair of goals — including the game-winning goal in overtime against Tennessee Tech — and added three assists. She also played in all of the Redhawks’ 20 matches and started in seven of them.

“From the first game, I was really nervous and everything, but I feel like the more you play with everyone and the more you practice certain things, the better you get, especially as a freshman,” Grote said.

The strong freshman campaign earned Grote a big award at the Ohio Valley Conference pre-tournament banquet on Nov. 2 at Murray State University. She was one of 11 players named to the OVC all-newcomer team.

“It was kind of a surprise because there were a lot of good freshmen and newcomers on the other teams,” Grote said. “I thought it was really cool to hear my name called.”

Now, she’s setting her sights on turning in a solid sophomore season at the NCAA Division I school in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Grote and the Redhawks started their exhibition season on Aug. 6 with a 2-0 loss to the University of Memphis. They were scheduled to start their regular season on Aug. 16 with a home match against the University of Evansville.

“I’m really excited, especially since we played our first game and everybody kind of got to see what (the season) will be like, especially with all of the freshmen and players coming back and everything,” Grote said.

Grote was coming off an outstanding high school career at GCHS, scoring 40 goals, earning all-state honors twice and helping the Warriors win two regional championships.

She’s playing for a SEMO program that has finished with 13 winning seasons, captured five OVC regular season and two tournament championships, and made two trips to the national tournament in its 19-year history.

“I’m really liking it,” she said. “I like the team and (SEMO coaches) Heather and Paul (Nelson) are really cool. So far, practices have been really fun from the summer until now.”

Grote said playing soccer at college is much different than in high school.

“It was really kind of hard last year transitioning from high school to how Heather and Paul wanted us to play, which is settle down, find your feet on the ground and getting really quick-paced,” Grote said.

She scored her first goal of 2017 against Wisconsin-Green Bay, SEMO’s fourth match of the season.

Two weeks later, she scored the game-winning goal with just three minutes into the overtime period in the Redhawks’ 1-0 conference opening win over Tennessee Tech at home. She received a pass from Esmie Gonzales and fired the shot into the back of the net.

“I wasn’t really expecting it,” she said. “I was kind of blacked out. I don’t remember really kicking the ball.”

Grote said she’s optimistic her team can improve on last year’s 8-8-4 record.

“I feel like we’re going to be really good this year,” the sophomore said. “I feel like you need to know every teammate before you start playing as a team and I feel like this year, we’re really close and that could translate into the games.”

Statistics at GCHS

Freshman year — 6 goals, 3 assists

Sophomore year — 8 goals, 6 assists

Junior year — 10 goals, 11 assists

Senior year — 16 goals, 16 assists

