Gallatin Awards postponed to June 7

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate On Thursday it was announced the Gallatin Players of the Year Awards Banquet was postponed from March 31 to June 7 in response to the precautions with the coronavirus. Pictured are Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of Civic Memorial, the 2019 POY winners. This will be the 75th anniversary of the banquet and Alton High grad and former POY recipient David Goins will serve as keynote speaker.

With the recent reaction to the coronavirus, the Gallatin Players of the Year Awards Banquet is being postponed until June 7.

In a meeting Thursday, the Gallatin committee decided to err on the side of caution. Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton is still practicing business as usual. This decision was solely made by the basketball awards organization.

The 75th edition of the banquet was originally scheduled for March 29 at Best Western Premier Hotel. David Goins, a 1978 POY award winner, will still serve as keynote speaker when the new date for the banquet takes place on Sunday, June 7 at Best Western Premier.

“With recent reaction to the coronavirus and cancellations and postponements of sporting events, the Gallatin committee has decided to postpone our annual banquet until June 7,” committee member Steve Porter said. “Since we are dealing with kids, we thought it best to err on the side of caution. We hope everyone understands this decision and will still come out to support us on our new date. We still want to honor those past Player of the Year winners in June. And thank you to Best Western Premier for working with us on this. It was our decision to postpone, as the hotel will continue performing business as usual at this time.”

Doors will still open at 6 p.m. at the Gallatin Awards on June 7 and tickets will be $20 at the door. Varsity players and coaches, as well as past POY recipients will receive free admission to the event.

The Alton Exchange Club played host to the banquet from 1946-2017 before its disbandment. The Gallatin committee was then formed to continue this tradition for the five Riverbend basketball programs from Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana. Members of the committee include Porter, Bill Roseberry, Joe Silkwood, Frank Akers, Trish Holmes and Tim Lowrance.