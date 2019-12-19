Gateway Dirt Nationals return to The Dome at America’s Center.

The Dome at America’s Center will once again play host to the biggest indoor stock car event in 37 years with December’s Gateway Dirt Nationals, a mega-event for Open-Wheel Modifieds, Midgets and Super Late Models on a temporary oval within the 67,000-seat stadium on the Mississippi River.

The Gateway Dirt Nationals is fresh off the completion of another successful event in downtown St. Louis at the Dome at America’s Center. The energy and excitement around the event has remained strong now for more than three years and in 2019 fans should expect to have more of the same. The Gateway Dirt Nationals will return Dec. 19-21.

Even better, the burning question of the event’s future and sustainability in St. Louis has more clarity than ever before with 2020 and 2021 dates already secured at the Dome at America’s Center. Dec. 17-19, 2020, and Dec. 2-4, 2021, are slated for the Gateway Dirt Nationals.

“The central location in the heart of some of the healthiest dirt racing in America makes St. Louis perfect,” said Cody Sommer, part of the Gateway Dirt Nationals promotional team. “Not to mention the Dome and the America’s Center provide more than adequate space to do such an event. There really is not another place like this.”

The biggest indoor stock car event since a 1982 National Dirt Racing Association race at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., will feature the largest indoor oval track in America with 800-horsepower stock cars roaring around the temporary dirt track.

