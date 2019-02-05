Gateway Motorsports Park partners with tech company Pico

Gateway Motorsports Park

Officials at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison and the leadership team at Pico on Tuesday announced an industry-leading partnership.

Beginning with the 2019 racing season, GMP fans will be introduced to completely new fan experiences, be it at the track or while engaging from home. These will be powered by Pico’s Personalized Fan Communication Platform. GMP will be able to deliver higher-value sponsorships to its corporate partners via Pico’s activations while enhancing interactions with their fans and building valuable relationships that will drive attendance and event participation.

Founded in Israel in 2016, Pico offers the leading personalized fan communication platform to help brand partners, sports teams, venues and broadcasters convert their social engagement to real revenue. Through Pico, a new social media communication channel is created which seamlessly translates to the game experience through the arena’s video display boards. This digital social media platform connection to the physical, arena-based video screens is what unlocks new and lucrative sponsorship and revenue generation opportunities.

“We are always looking for revolutionary ways to separate Gateway Motorsports Park from the pack when it comes to fan engagement,” GMP Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “We are excited to be the first major motorsports venue anywhere to take this step with Pico and feel it will improve the race day experience for not only our major events, but the dozens of mid-major events we promote throughout the season.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to help Gateway Motorsports Park leverage our technology to drive more value for their fans and sponsors,” said Matt Fineberg, Pico’s vice president of the North American market. “The fact that Gateway provides us with an opportunity to showcase our technology — at the only venue in the United States that hosts NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA events — only adds to the unique value, impact and reach of this partnership.”

“The lifeblood of our organization is our fans,” said Declan O’Neill, Gateway Motorsports Park’s vice president of business development. “The fact that Pico’s technology will allow us to elevate their entertainment experience and draw them closer to our venue was one of the great reasons we partnered. What’s also notable is the fact that we will be able to grow sponsor revenue and partner satisfaction by delivering higher- quality, data-driven activations throughout the race season both on race days and days when the venue is quiet.”

For Pico, this partnership represents the next step in a long-standing commitment to growing their company in the Midwest. The company has been working with the St. Louis Blues since 2017 and believes this new partnership further solidifies the fact that the fan bases in the St Louis region are apt to embrace new technologies.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit gatewaymsp.com.

