Gateway one of three tracks to host Triple Truck Challenge

Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison has been selected as one of three tracks to host a lucrative and exciting challenge for NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series drivers. Thanks to the new Triple Truck Challenge, the winner of GMP’s June 22 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 will receive a bonus of $50,000 in addition to the posted purse. If a driver/team wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races — Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park — they will receive a bonus of $500,000.

The Triple Truck Challenge is:

A three-race, series-within-a-series competition

Three consecutive races on the 2019 schedule: Texas Motor Speedway (June 7), Iowa Speedway (June 15) and Gateway Motorsports Park (June 22)

Exclusively for NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series drivers — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are not eligible.

A $50,000 bonus — in addition to the posted purse — for the team/driver who wins one of the three races.

A $500,000 total bonus — in addition to the posted purses — for the team/driver who wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races.

A $50,000 bonus to the winner of GMP’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 certainly is a handsome payday unto itself. But if one driver wins Texas and Iowa and is headed for the $500,000 trifecta in St. Louis, the sparks (and probably fenders) are going to fly.

“This new program for the series illustrates that NASCAR is adding more excitement for the fans and providing promoters with additional storylines to add even more drama to our events,” Gateway Motorsports Park Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “We worked closely with series general manager Ben Kennedy and his team, bouncing ideas off each other, on how we can make our races even more exciting in the early development stages of the Triple Truck Challenge. To see this program come together shows the willingness of NASCAR to work with the tracks for the benefit of both the teams and the fans.”

This year’s NASCAR race date also is a doubleheader at GMP, featuring the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series 200 and the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards 150. Fans will witness two exciting, major-league races for one low price. Race day also will include open garage areas for the fans and the Rumble Before the Roar premium party.

“Just as NASCAR is driving strategies focused on the long-term growth of the sport, we are taking the same approach with our Truck Series event,” Blair said. “We are proud to partner with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards to create the ultimate Saturday night stock car doubleheader. We are constantly exploring new ways to market to our fans and always are trying to introduce a new element of entertainment to this great show.”

For tickets and additional information, call Gateway Motorsports Park at (618) 215-8888 or visit gatewaymsp.com.

